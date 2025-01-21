One of gaming’s most divisive sequels ever is getting yet another chance at finding its fans, as an unexpected Entertainment Software Ratings Board listing reveals it’s getting re-released on at least one current-generation console.

The ESRB rated Resident Evil 6 for the Xbox Series, the first inkling that the game is getting a remaster of some sort. The listing doesn’t explain how this version of the game will differ from its original release or the 2016 ports for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, I wouldn’t hold out hope for a Resident Evil 2-style remake rebuilt from the ground up. Instead, this is probably a version of the game with more subtle improvements like better performance, visuals, and quality-of-life features.

Gaming’s most beloved and influential survival horror franchise has been terrifying players for nearly three decades. And in that time, Resident Evil 6 is widely accepted as the series’ worst game. There’s no denying Resident Evil 6 did a lot to modernize the series, lending players more mobility options that paired well with its fast-paced set pieces and encounters. But it also stretches itself thin with four tonally distinct campaigns, experimental one-off ideas like an in-depth melee combat system, and the lengthiest runtime in the series.

New mobility options, like the ability to fire a weapon while supine, did a lot to increase the action-heavy feel of the series. Capcom

In fact, RE 6’s reputation as the franchise's low point was well-documented at release, earning one of the lowest Metacritic scores of any mainline Resident Evil. In recent years, however, sentiments around the game have shifted. Noted game critics defend Resident Evil 6’s weirder ideas as reasons to play, suggesting that it makes up for what it lacks in scares and tension by providing pure action and spectacle.

As a longtime fan of the series, I’ve played every entry except for Resident Evil 6. The game was released when I was buried under college assignments and extracurriculars. And when I made time to play the demo released a few weeks before launch, I was left unimpressed by its doubling down on Call of Duty-style action.

Some 13 years later, sandwiched between 2023’s excellent Resident Evil 4 remake and the series’ much anticipated ninth entry, a weird, much-maligned Resident Evil game actually sounds better than ever. Even if its campaign is a little uneven, the ability to play the entire game in co-op with a friend almost guarantees that it’ll be a fun time with a buddy.

For players who would rather skip the straightforward re-release for something more cutting-edge, they likely won’t have to wait much longer. Last summer, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi teased a “substantial” step forward for the next mainline game in the series, one that refocuses the series on scares. Proper remakes of both 2000’s Code: Veronica and 2002’s Resident Evil Zero are reportedly in development as well.