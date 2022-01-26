Here’s exactly when you can play Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus hits the Nintendo Switch on January 28, which means would-be monster trainers are getting ready to play the most open-ended Game Freak game yet. Curious about the time the game is expected to release or want to take one last look at the title’s digital pre-order bonuses? Then you’ve come to the right place. In this no-nonsense explainer, we offer all the key info you need to enjoy a smooth launch.

When is the Pokémon Legends: Arceus release time?

According to Nintendo’s official support page regarding releases on the Nintendo eShop, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is most likely to release at 12 a.m. Eastern January 28, as this is a title classified as “digital software that is also sold physically.” In the past, some users have cited the possibility of being able to play games one hour early if the title happens to be preloaded, but that restriction may vary based on your local region and time zone.

Prepare to embark on a journey in a whole new world of monster-collecting adventures. Nintendo

What is the Pokémon Legends: Arceus file size on Nintendo Switch?

The official product listing for Pokémon Legends: Arceus suggests the game will take up just 6GB of internal storage space. Whether you’re playing from internal storage or microSD, you should have plenty of space to fit Pokémon Legends even if your console is cluttered with games.

What are the Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonuses?

The pre-order bonuses for Pokémon Legends: Arceus suggest many established staples from the series will return for this latest installment. Nintendo

If you’re looking to score some free goodies in the hours leading up to launch, Nintendo and third-party retailers alike have a couple of noteworthy perks for early adopters.

Nintendo eShop pre-order bonuses

Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and Baneful Fox Mask in-game items as Mystery Gifts that are free to claim until May 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

30 Heavy Balls will be delivered as Mystery Gifts to anyone who purchases the game before May 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern. They can be redeemed until May 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Amazon pre-order bonus

In addition to the Growlithe Kimono Set and Baneful Fox Mask, players also get:

An exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set. The offer expires January 27, though, so players will have to act quickly. The item can be redeemed until May 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

As for other retailers, GameStop is offering identical pre-order bonuses to the eShop, and Best Buy offers the Growlithe Kimono and Fox mask without the 30 Heavy Balls. In other words, you basically have a choice between getting Heavy Balls from the eShop or an extra outfit from Amazon. Unfortunately, other physical pre-order items have long sold out by now.