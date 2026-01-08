Nintendo Is Fixing Mario Tennis’ Biggest Problems

Nintendo finally shared all the important details about its first big Switch 2 release of the year, and it already looks like a significant improvement over its so-so predecessor. Mario Tennis Fever addresses every nagging issue from the last time Mario stepped onto the court. And it does so by pulling smart ideas from other modern Nintendo games and arcade classics.

There’s a lot riding on Mario Tennis Fever. Despite arguably being Mario’s best sports spinoff, the last game in the series, 2018’s Mario Tennis Aces, left a lot to be desired. A dearth of content, an unbelievably short single-player mode, and a lack of character customization made it feel unusually half-baked at launch. Nintendo added additional characters and improvements via game updates in the months that followed, but even the final, feature-complete package was a far cry from what Mario Tennis players were used to.

Fever won’t repeat that mistake. For one, it will have 38 playable characters compared to Aces’ 16 at launch. It’s taking the Mario Kart World approach to its roster, with tertiary Mushroom Kingdom characters like Nabbit, Chomp Chain, and Goomba getting their chance to shine. As fantastic as this is, I’m sad to report that World’s beloved Cow, didn’t make the cut.

Fever will also bring back customization options through the new customizable Fever Rackets. Before the start of a match, players will choose one of 30 of these rackets, each of which has its own unique ability. When players fill their Fever Gauge, they can activate special, tide-turning power-ups. The Mini Mushroom Racket, for example, shrinks your opponent, while using the Ice Racket spawns slippery frozen patches on your opponent’s side of the court.

The Fever Gauge feature reminds me most of the Gamebreaker mechanic in the old EA Sports Street games, which is a pretty inspired place to pull from. The Fever Racket abilities themselves remind me most of Super Mario Wonder’s badge system, which let players pick their own special advantages when playing the game.

For players concerned that the Fever features will muddy up the purity of sweaty Mario Tennis competition, worry not — players can turn off Fever Rackets for a more traditional experience.

Fever also has way more single-player modes. Tournaments, minigame modes that help improve your play, and an objective-based Trial Tower mode round out the quick play options. The main event is the return of Adventure Mode. Players will progress through a story about mysterious monsters turning Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Wario, and Waluigi into babies, who have to re-learn their tennis skills to return to normal. The trailer suggests players will be free to roam a map, talking to NPCs and taking on new challenges as they explore.

Mario Tennis Fever will feature a single-player Adventure Mode. Nintendo

Mario Tennis Fever appears to be taking all the correct steps to right the wrongs of Mario Tennis Aces. The addition of new game mechanics and a robust single-player offering will make this game actually feel worth the full retail price. Mario Tennis Fever seems like the perfect opening salvo for the Switch 2 in 2026, a year already expected to be a big one for the new console.

Mario Tennis Fever will release on February 12, 2026 on Switch 2.