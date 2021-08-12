Nine Inch Nails guitarist to "venture into the darkness" of video games

Music, horror, storytelling, and video games will intersect in the first project from the newly founded indie studio, Eyes Out.

The new arthouse studio is founded by game designer Cory Davis, best known for his work on Spec Ops: The Line, and Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck. Together, the members of Eyes Out aim to develop a new game that will focus on narrative, horror, and world-building.

While the studio has only just formed, there’s still quite a bit we know about the developer and its vision for the first project. Here’s what we know about Eyes Out.

What kind of games will Eyes Out create?

Music will play a role in the upcoming Eyes Out game. Eyes Out

Eyes Out is a brand new studio based out of Los Angeles and plans to cross interactive experiences with music and horror. Based on an announcement video from the team, Eye Out’s overall tone seems to be dark, gritty, and atmospheric.

The team’s first project has yet to be officially revealed, but we do know it will be a single-player “cosmic horror game” that emphasizes environmental storytelling and imaginative use of audio and visuals.

Thus far, it’s unknown what its gameplay will be like. It could be an audiovisual experience on the level of Tetris Effect, sending you into a zen-like state as you play. Or perhaps it will focus more on the horror aspects, mirroring something like Outlast. Time will tell.

When will the first Eyes Out game release?

The first game from Eyes Out has yet to be unveiled and considering the studio only just formed, we shouldn’t expect to play it for quite some time. Though if this project is something that leans more into an interactive experience rather than a mechanical-heavy video game, it’s possible the development cycle could be shorter than we’d expect.

Who is behind Eyes Out?

Eyes Out is founded by Robin Finck and Cory Davis. Eyes Out

Arguably the most notable thing about Eyes Out is its founders Cory Davis and Robin Finck. These two individuals have fused their passions — music and video games — in hopes of creating something special.

Cory Davis worked as game designer on the beloved Spec Ops: The Line, but also served as developer on Condemned and F.E.A.R. — both of which fall into the horror genre. Davis later went on to create and compose Here They Lie, a VR game that toyed with the idea of death.

Robin Finck on the other hand has been the guitarist of Nine Inch Nails, an industrial rock band that is no stranger to surreal and downright creepy imagery in their videos — and that unsettling feeling is present in their songs, as well.

"We instantly started working on some prototypes I had in development at the time and together we launched straight toward something unexpected,” Davis said, in reference to working alongside Finck. “Robin's vibrant and boundless approach to the creative process drives our work far beyond my previous experience. It's such an exhilarating trip to venture into the darkness together."

What Eyes Out’s first game will look like remains to be seen, but we can expect something unnerving, and possibly provocative, if its developers’ track records are any indication.