6 stupidest things companies have said about NFTs in gaming

The latest money-making trend has hit the video game industry, but nobody knows what it means.
NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are singular digital assets that use blockchain technology to make them wholly unique — and more valuable. Now, they’ve emerged as the latest fad in gaming.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images News/Getty Images
Throughout early November 2021, NFTs have been heralded as the future of gaming in several earnings calls and other announcements for major video game companies.