You’re a mid-seventeenth-century explorer in Amazon’s new MMO, New World. While exploring, you’ll want to cook meals to heal yourself or briefly buff specific stats. A whopping 25 recipes require peppercorns in New World.

How to farm peppercorns in New World

If you need to increase your peppercorn inventory, you can only do it by farming herbs. All of them look like the same violet-colored plant found in the wild. Each herb you pick up has a chance to be one of 12 herbs like paprika, oregano, cinnamon, dill, basil, and peppercorns. Your chances of getting the item you actually need are completely up to fate, so it might take some time to farm enough for your needs.

You’ll need a forge-crafted Harvesting Sickle and the Harvesting skill to gather herbs.

Fortunately, there are some rules to the herb system. Although herbs can spawn anywhere, specific areas will reward certain herbs more consistently. If you’re looking for peppercorns, head to the Monarch’s Bluff area located in the map’s southwestern area. Herbs farmed there seem to have a higher chance to become peppercorn, oregano, or paprika. You can also find peppercorn in the Cutlass Keys area, south of Monarch’s Bluff.

You can find every herb location in Monarch’s Bluff and Cutlass Keys using this map, as generated by a New World interactive map by Studio Loot.

Where to find peppercorns in Monarch’s Bluff. Amazon Game Studios

How to use peppercorns in New World

Now that you’ve gotten your hands on peppercorns, there are 25 dishes that you can make. Just make sure you’re at the right Cooking level to make them and have the recipes unlocked.

You’ll level up your cooking with each meal you make. Additional recipes can be obtained by opening provision crates throughout Aeternum.

Here are the 25 recipes that need peppercorns in New World:

Roasted Potatoes, required cooking level:7

Herbroasted Carrots, required cooking level: 19

Condiment Provisions, required cooking level: 20

Meat Pie, required cooking level: 27

Seared Venison Steak, required cooking level: 36

Game Meat Skewers, required cooking level: 44

Condiment Supplies, required cooking level: 50

Steak with Mushroom Gravy, required cooking level: 74

Roasted Game Bird with Berry Glaze, required cooking level: 79

Corned Beef and Cabbage, required cooking level: 81

Game Meat with Citrus Glaze, required cooking level: 89

Condiment Stockpile, required cooking level: 100

Filet with Mint and Cracked Barley, required cooking level: 129

Venison Tenderloin with Herb Butter, required cooking level: 131

Braised Wolf Loin, required cooking level: 132

Wolf Loin Meat Pies, required cooking level: 140

Spicy Cabbage Soup, required cooking level: 155

Spicy Steak Pie, required cooking level: 157

Salted Poultry with Cabbage, required cooking level: 159

Bacon-Wrapped Scallops, required cooking level: 172

Carbonara, required cooking level: 180

Filet in Mushroom Sauce, required cooking level: 182

Smoked Rib Cap with Cabbage and Barley Soup, required cooking level: 190

Roasted Turkey Thigh, required cooking level: 192

Venison Tenderloin with Blueberry Glaze, required cooking level: 193