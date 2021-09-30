Game Guides
New World peppercorn locations: Where to find the ingredient and all 25 recipes
Spice up your meal.
You’re a mid-seventeenth-century explorer in Amazon’s new MMO, New World. While exploring, you’ll want to cook meals to heal yourself or briefly buff specific stats. A whopping 25 recipes require peppercorns in New World.
How to farm peppercorns in New World
If you need to increase your peppercorn inventory, you can only do it by farming herbs. All of them look like the same violet-colored plant found in the wild. Each herb you pick up has a chance to be one of 12 herbs like paprika, oregano, cinnamon, dill, basil, and peppercorns. Your chances of getting the item you actually need are completely up to fate, so it might take some time to farm enough for your needs.
You’ll need a forge-crafted Harvesting Sickle and the Harvesting skill to gather herbs.
Fortunately, there are some rules to the herb system. Although herbs can spawn anywhere, specific areas will reward certain herbs more consistently. If you’re looking for peppercorns, head to the Monarch’s Bluff area located in the map’s southwestern area. Herbs farmed there seem to have a higher chance to become peppercorn, oregano, or paprika. You can also find peppercorn in the Cutlass Keys area, south of Monarch’s Bluff.
You can find every herb location in Monarch’s Bluff and Cutlass Keys using this map, as generated by a New World interactive map by Studio Loot.
How to use peppercorns in New World
Now that you’ve gotten your hands on peppercorns, there are 25 dishes that you can make. Just make sure you’re at the right Cooking level to make them and have the recipes unlocked.
You’ll level up your cooking with each meal you make. Additional recipes can be obtained by opening provision crates throughout Aeternum.
Here are the 25 recipes that need peppercorns in New World:
- Roasted Potatoes, required cooking level:7
- Herbroasted Carrots, required cooking level: 19
- Condiment Provisions, required cooking level: 20
- Meat Pie, required cooking level: 27
- Seared Venison Steak, required cooking level: 36
- Game Meat Skewers, required cooking level: 44
- Condiment Supplies, required cooking level: 50
- Steak with Mushroom Gravy, required cooking level: 74
- Roasted Game Bird with Berry Glaze, required cooking level: 79
- Corned Beef and Cabbage, required cooking level: 81
- Game Meat with Citrus Glaze, required cooking level: 89
- Condiment Stockpile, required cooking level: 100
- Filet with Mint and Cracked Barley, required cooking level: 129
- Venison Tenderloin with Herb Butter, required cooking level: 131
- Braised Wolf Loin, required cooking level: 132
- Wolf Loin Meat Pies, required cooking level: 140
- Spicy Cabbage Soup, required cooking level: 155
- Spicy Steak Pie, required cooking level: 157
- Salted Poultry with Cabbage, required cooking level: 159
- Bacon-Wrapped Scallops, required cooking level: 172
- Carbonara, required cooking level: 180
- Filet in Mushroom Sauce, required cooking level: 182
- Smoked Rib Cap with Cabbage and Barley Soup, required cooking level: 190
- Roasted Turkey Thigh, required cooking level: 192
- Venison Tenderloin with Blueberry Glaze, required cooking level: 193
New World is available exclusively on PC.