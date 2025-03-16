“Time is the fire in which we burn.” This remarkable quote from the less-remarkable Star Trek: Generations is a wonderful take on the age-old notion that time flies. Really, time consumes us as readily as we consume it, and our evolving grasp on space time and quantum physics keeps revealing we don’t know much about time at all, except maybe how to spend it. Video games are one of our favorite time sinks but all too often games focus on being big and immersive to lull you into losing track of the hours you’re spending there. What about a game that punches up every single second?

Enter Mullet Madjack, coming to Game Pass on March 13. Developed by Hammer95, this hyper-fast FPS is a love letter to the unhinged, over-the-top action of ‘90s arcade shooters, marrying breakneck speed with a punchy, no-nonsense combat loop. No open worlds or crafting mechanics here. It’s like Doom and Hotline Miami had a baby and raised it on Akira instead of Sesame Street. The standout feature is a unique timing mechanic gives players about 10 seconds to get from checkpoint to checkpoint, obliterating whatever hapless cyborg enemies stand in the way, but the whole package adds up to an action extravaganza not to be missed.

Mullet Madjack doesn’t waste time with exposition or hand-holding. The second you hit "Start," you’re launched headfirst into a relentless gauntlet of neon-lit corridors, flesh-mangling cyborgs, and enough gunfire to make John Wick break a sweat. Movement is king here — Madjack dashes, wall-runs, and air-kicks his way through levels at a breakneck pace, stringing together takedowns like a speedrunner on a deadline. The game rewards aggression, precision, and creativity, punishing hesitation with brutal efficiency.

Combat is equally satisfying. Shotguns send enemies flying into meat showers, energy rifles disintegrate foes in a blink, and melee attacks crunch with bone-snapping intensity. The game’s signature kill chain mechanic encourages non-stop momentum by adding time for spectacular blows; every second spent not eliminating shaves away at your life bar, forcing you into a rhythm of destruction that feels both exhilarating and terrifying. It’s Doom Eternal’s resource loop cranked to arcade-style absurdity.

Brutal melee takedowns like this one will put time on your lifebar and a smile on your face. Hammer 95 Studios

Visually, Mullet Madjack leans hard into its retro-futuristic aesthetic. The neon-drenched, cyberpunk cityscapes feel ripped straight from a VHS tape you’d find in a dingy rental store circa 1995. The chunky, lo-fi pixel art isn’t just a stylistic choice—it enhances the game’s raw, unfiltered energy, making every explosion pop with chaotic beauty. The soundtrack? An absolute adrenaline shot of synthwave and metal, pulsating with the kind of rhythm that makes it impossible to sit still.

The game oozes the same irreverent, self-aware energy that made ‘80s and ‘90s action movies so much fun. The protagonist is a walking cliché in the best way possible— spouting one-liners between headshots like a man who has never once known the meaning of restraint. If you were a fan of the massively underrated Far Cry: Blood Dragon you’ll recognize the self-aware satirical tone taking aim at a generation’s worth of action tropes.

An influencer-based dystopian future where dopamine is currency doesn’t seem so far off these days. Hammer95 Studios

Mullet Madjack isn’t just a game; it’s a shot of pure, unfiltered dopamine. It doesn’t care about deep narratives, moral choices, or open-world bloat — it cares about speed, style, and absolute carnage. In an era where shooters often feel stuffed with unnecessary mechanics, Mullet Madjack distills the experience down to its primal core and sets it ablaze.

Above all this is a game that understands time is precious. Yes, that’s the central mechanic behind its bite-sized corridor runs, but it extends to the player, too. This is the perfect title for anyone who finds it hard to set aside long stretches of time to game. You can have a meaningful 15 minutes in Mullet Madjack that you can’t in most other shooters. It’s perfect for a quick fix or a weekend binge, no matter how much or how little you play, it’ll feel like time well spent. Even if it’s just 10 seconds.

Mullet Madjack is available now on Game Pass. It’s also for sale on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.