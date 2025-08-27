The Metal Gear franchise is making its grand return this year with a remake of the series’ best game. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is Konami’s faithful Unreal Engine 5 remix of the 2004 PlayStation 2 classic, complete with some minor modern concessions to help ease new players in.

While playing the game mostly feels like slipping back into a comfortable pair of shoes, there’s quite a bit of new content in some versions, ranging from exclusive in-game references to the source material that inspired Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece to beautifully sculpted collectibles worth displaying on a shelf.

If you’re wondering which version is right for you, look no further. Here are all the different editions you can buy of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, along with everything else you need to know before launch.

When is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater out?

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater comes out August 28, 2025, although pre-orders unlock early access that’s available now. This marks the first time the series has seen a new entry since 2015’s The Phantom Pain, Hideo Kojima’s last video game with Konami before parting ways with the developer.

What changes have been made to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater?

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater features a stunning graphical upgrade thanks to its new engine, but the game itself is exceptionally faithful to its source material. Level layouts, animations, cutscene direction, and even voice performances are left mostly untouched. That’s a disappointing reality at a time when games like Resident Evil 2 have been remade to the point of shifting genres, but the fact that Snake Eater remains as fun as ever is a testament to how well the original holds up.

This remake does justify its existence with a few gameplay tweaks. Delta adds a new over-the-shoulder view when aiming a weapon, making combat a little easier than in the original. The new game also gives players convenient in-game shortcuts for making codec calls and changing camouflage. As the game’s producer, Noriaki Okamura, told Inverse earlier this month, Delta is all about attracting “more people who don't recognize the Metal Gear Solid series at all.” These tweaks are meant to smooth over some of the PS2 clunk that remained in past re-releases.

What are the different editions of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater?

The Digital Deluxe comes with a handful of camo options that may not be all that useful while skulking through the jungle. Konami

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will have several versions available at launch, each with different pre-order bonuses.

The standard edition, which retails for $70, comes with one piece of pre-order content: a white tuxedo outfit. The tux is reminiscent of the one worn by pop culture’s most iconic MI6 agent, a big influence on the espionage at the center of Snake Eater’s story.

The Deluxe Edition, at $80, includes the Sneaking DLC pack. This contains an all-gold look for Naked Snake, a Crocodile suit, four outfits pulled from Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and a series of glasses and masks. The Sneaking DLC can be purchased separately if you don’t want to buy it upfront.

Long-time Metal Gear fans may have to consider the beefy Collector’s Edition. Konami

The most comprehensive version of the game is the $200 Collector’s Edition. In addition to all of the cosmetics included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, this premium package will net players a Terrarium Diorama featuring a scene from the game’s opening minutes, a steelbook case, a mock-up of the ID card Snake uses to sneak into Groznyj Grad, two patches, and even the actual game itself.

Will Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater have multiplayer?

Konami confirmed earlier this year that Metal Gear Solid Delta will feature a competitive multiplayer mode called Fox Hunt. It looks like a fun mix of popular modes like Call of Duty’s Prop Hunt and the old Metal Gear Online modes from Snake Eater and Metal Gear Solid 4. However, the mode won’t be available until sometime after launch, according to Konami.

“We very much appreciate all the long-time fans of Metal Gear Online who have always wanted to see it make a comeback, but the landscape of multiplayer games has changed a lot since MGO,” Yu Sahara, director of the Fox Hunt mode, said during a preview. “It took a lot of careful consideration to think about what a new online mode should look like.”

The developers haven’t said when the mode is expected to launch, so let’s hope fans stick around to check it out.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on August 28, 2025.