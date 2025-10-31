Metal Gear Solid Delta Quietly Launched Its Stealthy Multiplayer Mode

The promised multiplayer component of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has finally launched on all platforms, letting players of this faithful remake test the mettle of their stealthy skills against other Metal Gear fans.

The game’s latest update adds the 12-player competitive mode Fox Hunt, launching with two separate game types: Survival Capture and Survival Intrude. Survival Capture has teams of two running around a map trying to collect as many Kerotan frogs as they can before time runs out. Players can snag frongs collected by other players by eliminating them, leading to frantic firefights over the game-winning resource.

Survival Intrude is an objective-based mode with some compelling twists seemingly inspired by battle royal modes and Prop Hunt from Call of Duty. Here, duos must secure a limited number of randomized zones on the map without being detected and eliminated by enemy teams. Players can use active camouflage to match their environments on the fly, making them even harder to detect once they find a zone.

The match type is separated into multiple phases. Players who don’t secure one of the zones before the time runs during a given phase are eliminated from the match. It's a game about working together while blending in and remaining anonymous.

For what it’s worth, Survival Intrude looks like a really good time. It perfectly marries Metal Gear’s core stealth mechanics instead of leaning heavily on the series’ notoriously middling shooting mechanics. Making this free add-on a game of wits over brawn and reflexes is pretty ingenious on Konami’s part.

“We challenged ourselves to make something unique that is more than just a shootout,” Yu Sahara, director of the Fox Hunt mode, said in August. We’ve used that back-and-forth tension of staying hidden or searching out the enemy to create an online experience unique to Metal Gear.”

You can play as your favorite character’s from Metal Gear Solid 3’s iconic cast. Konami

The mode also includes skins of all your favorite characters from the main game, including Eva, The Boss, and young Revolver Ocelot.

The new modes come two months after the launch of Metal Gear Solid Delta, the Unreal Engine 5-powered remake of 2004’s Snake Eater. While there was ultimately little reason to play Delta over the original (which got a current-gen port just two years ago), it is, at the very least, the prettiest way to play what’s widely regarded as the best game in the series. Maybe with the next remake, Konami will consider a Metal Gear entry more deserving of a modern facelift.