Mass Effect Legendary Edition Update 1.02 patch notes fix a glaring issue

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has received a major post-launch update.

Update 1.02 arrives just three days after the remastered trilogy’s launch and fixes a plethora of issues across the three included Mass Effect games and the launcher used to access them. While this patch doesn’t contain anything huge like the addition of multiplayer, Xbox Series X players will be happy to know that an issue that made the game unplayable on the next-gen system is fixed.

If you weren’t able to play Mass Effect Legendary Edition, this update improves the game and makes it a more worthwhile experience across all platforms. Here is everything you need to know about the new Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch, which is available now .

What are the Mass Effect Legendary Edition Update 1.02 patch notes?

The patch notes for Update 1.02 are fairly short but sweet. Posted to the game’s official website, these patch notes will fix various small issues across Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and the Legendary Edition launcher itself. Many of these are just bug fixes or texture improvements to make those three classic games look even better.

These visual improvements just got a little bit better.

Most notably, the Xbox Series X version of the game will no longer crash and become unplayable when the game’s launcher is accessed. This has plagued players since the game’s May 14 release and was apparently triggered by the use of a wireless headset with the game.

It will now no longer crash when a wireless headset is being used, though BioWare notes that it might still happen if you enable or disable the headset in the launcher.

You can check out the full list of patch notes below:

General

Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset

Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue.

Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion

Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements

Mass Effect

Improved terrain textures

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Mass Effect & Mass Effect 2

Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu

Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts

Mass Effect 2

Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics

Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels

Resolved minor text issues with achievements

Mass Effect 3

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

What platforms is Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Patch 1.02 for?

This patch isn’t platform-specific. It’s rolling out across PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Obviously, the Xbox Series X-related issues will only apply to that platform. However, other than that, PC and PS4 players will still see all of these minor but important improvements in their Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 experience.

The update is out now across all platforms now too, so don’t hesitate to download it and continue playing.

What is Mass Effect Legendary Edition Patch 1.02’s file size?

This appears to be a pretty massive patch despite the relatively light patch notes. On PS4, Push Square reports that it is 11.728 GB . File size might vary slightly on other platforms, but this is still a large post-launch patch for the game. Make sure you have enough space on your system for it!