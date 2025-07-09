Marvel's Most Underrated Game Is Free Just In Time For The Summer

Imagine a video game where you hang out with the coolest heroes of the Marvel universe, reality show-style. One where you can walk around a giant mansion, and talk to Peter Parker about his super insecurities or Blade about his aversion to vampire flicks. And in between these personable conversations, you can take to the streets to save the world from certain disaster.

If this sounds at all appealing to you, then you’ve done yourself a disservice by not making note of Civilization VII developer Firaxis’ 2022 game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Not only does it let you spend time getting to know Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the gaggle of street-level vigilantes and magical paragons associated with them, but you also get to engage with a fun strategy RPG as well. Luckily for you, this underrated gem is completely free for Amazon Prime members this month, letting you right this wrong as soon as possible.

Midnight Suns is an original adventure that chronicles how the Marvel universe handles the imminent return of Lilith, the ruler of demons looking to take over the world. In hopes of fighting her off and saving the day, Illuminati members Doctor Strange and Tony Stark enlist the help of Lilith’s long-lost child — known simply as The Hunter — to help stop her before it's too late.

The Hunter is a totally customizable hero who is the surrogate for the player. He or she helps Strange and Stark recruit a new team for the cause, including the likes of Ghost Rider, Blade, Wolverine, Magik, Captain Marvel, and others. It’s a Marvel team-up that’s as strange as the comic book arc it's based on. This demonic tale is as refreshing as it gets in the gaming space when there’s no shortage of games based on the fiction.

The game itself is a card-tactics game that combines the best elements of Firaxis’ turn-based strategy series XCOM, with the action-packed tit-for-tat energy of a tabletop battler. Players chose three members of the larger Midnight Suns team to take on missions. Battles are as flashy as you’d expect from the genre, but require intelligent use of the many character-specific cards you collect over the course of the playthrough. Knowing how to combine your team’s powers effectively is the key to both overcoming enemies and completing the required objective. As expected, Firaxis created a darn good strategy game here, and it's well worth getting into the nitty gritty of its systems.

As mentioned before, when you’re not in the thick of battle, Midnight Suns actually takes a page out of the social systems of titles like Mass Effect. The interpersonal dialogue of Midnight Suns doesn’t feature the most scintillating conversations in the world. Don’t expect to be hooking up with Storm or Doctor Strange in the back half of this 40-hour-long game. But it’s still a lot of fun to see how this unique combination of characters reacts to the dark and dire situation at hand.

Veteran strategy developer Firaxis’ created a strong card battling system well-worth the deep dive. Firaxis

You’ll be hanging out with your favorite heroes at The Hunter’s home base, where you’ll also upgrade gear, complete helpful research, and take on side quests. It’s a pretty fun loop that isn’t too far removed from something like Persona. The extra bit of fan service is the cherry on top of this excellent strategy game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns didn’t set the world on fire when it was released. It mostly flew under the radar despite solid reviews and the excellent pedigree behind its creation. It’s a strange melding of game mechanics and ideas, but it all comes together to create one of the most inventive superhero games of the generation. It’s not too late to discover just how fun Midnight Suns is. And for the low price of free, you owe it to yourself to check out what could be your next favorite superhero game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available for free via Amazon Prime Gaming.