If you want to unlock all of the vehicles in Mario Kart World, there’s only one way to do it: get rich and get rich fast. That’s right: collecting coins does more than give you a small but meaningful speed boost in the latest entry in Nintendo’s classic racing series. It’s how you fill out your garage with bikes and go-carts in all the other modes.

To unlock all of these vehicles, however, you have to collect a pretty sizable amount of currency; 3,000 to be exact. While unlocking everything will come naturally as coins are a necessary part of winning actual races and beating P-Switches in Free Roam mode, playing the game the old-fashioned way won’t get you everything in time for your next Mario Kart party.

If you’re looking for a quicker way to unlock all vehicles, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the best ways to farm coins in Mario Kart World.

Follow The Cash Car

These two-door cars with coins tailing behind them will continue to spawn coins after they’re collected. Nintendo/Clip by Trone Dowd

There are two types of vehicles in Free Roam mode that will continuously drop coins. The first is a normal-looking two-door that you’ll find cruising the roads throughout the open world. These cars are fairly simple to ignore as three coins might seem like a paltry reward for swinging past it. But if you slow down and trail this innocuous vehicle, you’ll notice that it replenishes its collectibles at a steady clip.

If you have the patience, you can collect a pretty sizable chunk if not all of your 3,000 coin goal picking up its infinite supply of coins. We recommend positioning yourself just behind the car, at about the same distance you’d activate drafting in a normal race. Doing so will let your character collect the coins as they spawn.

There is another type of vehicle that drops coins at an even faster rate, though collecting what it drops is slightly more annoying. The Question Box car, typically found near Mario Circuit according to a user on Reddit, drops coins left and right. If you’re willing to slowly drive behind it for nearly an hour, you can get all of the drivable unlocks in one session.

These Question Block cars are a little harder to find compared to the more common two-door coin cars. But either one is a pretty reliable way to farm valuable resources. But if you’re looking for a more passive/less boring way to farm coins, we have a more set-and-forget solution for you too.

Let The World Do All The Work

This conveyor belt at Toad’s Factory will literally feed you coins for as long as you’d like. Nintendo/Clip By Trone Dowd

If you’re a fan of automation, the lovable Toad might be the best way to go. If you fast-travel to Toad’s Factory northwest of Peach Stadium, you see a series of conveyor belts. Each of them has items being moved to and fro across them.

If you park yourself smack dab in the middle of any of these, your character will collect these items endlessly. Park yourself in this sweet spot and feel free to go about your day. Within a few hours, you’ll have all the coins you’ll need.

Again, we’d recommend actually playing Mario Kart World. It’s a very fun entry in the reliably consistent Mario Kart series and mastering the hundreds of P-Switches littered throughout the world will eventually get you all the coins you need. But if you’re a completionist trying to get as much of the game’s content unlocked as quickly as possible, there is no better way that requires zero work from the player than this farming location at Toad’s Factory.

Once you’ve collected all of the coins you need, the minds behind Mario Kart World will likely want you to try your hand at mastering its new movement mechanics. Game producer Kosuke Yabuki told Inverse that the new Charge Jump, Wall Ride, and rail grinds abilities are meant to change how players view and navigate the world.

“We need the freedom for players to have different play styles and to learn over their long experience and also because we know that people will spend a long time at the game,” he said during our interview. This longevity, along with its accessibility features, is why Nintendo decided this game was the right one to bundle with their new console.

Mario Kart World is available now on Nintendo Switch 2.