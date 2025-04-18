One of the biggest anxieties when starting a new role-playing game is just figuring how long everything will take. As you craft your character, upgrade them from scratch, and embark on various side quests, just how much time do you have to budget? After all, as you improve and grow stronger on your journey, real life will still beckon.

To answer these important questions and plan ahead, it might be necessary to quickly research just how long a game like dark fantasy RPG Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree will take, so you can set aside the weeknight and weekend hours now. Luckily, we have the spoiler-free answers right here, as the feeling of having a very fun game to play and not enough time to see it through can be dreadful.

How Long to Beat Mandragora?

The Epic Games Store estimates over 40 hours of gameplay. Knights Peak

It’s a lonely journey to the top in Faelduum. Our reviewer estimates that it will take you about 35 to 40 hours to clear Mandragora, assuming you’re not a completionist and don’t struggle with tough bosses. Along the vein of Dark Souls or Castlevania, you’ll need an amount of skill and clever thinking to pummel each enemy, whether they be monsters or traitors to the King, into submission. Dodge and parry are paramount — no face tanking allowed.

Similarly, the Epic Games Store estimates there’s over 40 hours of gameplay. That’s not including side content, completionist routes, or New Game Plus. The game is also fully voice acted, so your playtime will be dependent on whether you skip lines of dialogue.

Any Side Content in Mandragora?

Given that there are multiple classes in Mandragora and a New Game Plus mode, the adventure is very friendly and open to replaying. Our reviewer played as the defense-focused caster, the Vindicator, but the game supports different kinds of playstyle. There’s the Wyldwarden, Nightshade, Vanguard, Flameweaver, and Spellbinder to choose from, depending on whether you want to be a ranged or melee fighter, and deal magic or physical damage. Any class you choose to play, you can expect to be lost for hours in developing their talent trees and skill upgrades.

The game says it has 75 unique locations, many of which contain secrets, treasures, and non-playable characters.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree is available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.