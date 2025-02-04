Groschen is one of the most valuable resources in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Unless you have already gone on a looting spree or snuck into the houses of villagers, you will need to buy some food, weapons, or gear for money. During the early stages of Henry’s journey, this can be tough and you’ll need to scrounge around for enough Groschen to buy things.

Thankfully, there are a few lucrative activities you can take on that will reward you with a hefty amount of Groschen. Here’s a breakdown of a few key ways!

How to get Groschen fast in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A few key ways to earn Groschen fast in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 include:

Stealing horses and selling them

Playing Dice games

Making Potions

When it comes to stealing horses, you can find them in a number of places throughout the early game villages. The easiest spot to steal them from is the Zhelejov Wagoner’s Inn. When the catchpole has turned away from the horses behind the inn, simply hop on one and ride away.

You can then take them to Horse Handler Mikolai in the Nomads’ Camp in the southwest to be able to sell them for decent money.

Horse Handler Nikolai can be found at the entrance of the camp, and you can easily travel to the Nomads’ Camp from the Inn. Plaion

Another super quick and easy way to get Groschen is to play Dice with the player outside Zhelejov Wagoners’ Inn. You can keep playing him to earn money rapidly by winning. Once you have 130 Groschen, you can play without a badge and choose Courtiers to make 130 Groschen each time you win.

Just be sure to save after every game so you can reload if you lose.

Playing Dice is one of the ways to earn money that requires the least amount of effort. Plaion

Finally, if you head to Troskowitz, you can use the Alchemy bench in the herbalist’s garden. Here you can craft potions using the recipes you have. Simply buy the ingredients from the herbalist and craft the potions you have the formula for over and over again. You can then sell them for a neat profit.

Alchemy is time-consuming but a reliable way to make money consistently. Plaion

That covers the key ways to rapidly earn money, without having to fight enemies or engage in a bunch of looting. Once you get into the middle of the game, the ability to earn Groschen becomes far more reliable.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.