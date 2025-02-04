One of the many activities you can partake in while exploring the world of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a dice game. This classic bar and pub game relies on luck and knowing when to bank your points. Players can be found throughout the world, but the initial tutorial and information can be a bit overwhelming.

That is why we have put together a better breakdown of the rules and what to do to win the game.

How to play Dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To play Dice, you want to earn points through rolling 1s or 5s or specific sets of Dice that combine totals (such as three of the same dice number) and keeping those Dice. You then roll the remaining dice you haven’t chosen to keep and try to get points again until you are happy with them and bank them to pass or bust because you have no points-earning Dice in a roll.

At any point, you can choose to pass if you feel like it is too risky. For example, if you get four dice with a 4, you may want to pass because you will have gained 1600 Points and only have two dice left to earn a point (so you would need a 1 or a 5).

Sometimes passing is the smarter option than rolling again if the odds are against you. Plaion

Only specific sets of Dice score points. Single dice that are a 1 or a 5 can score points, but other numbers on there own can’t. To really rack up points, you will hope to roll powerful combinations that combine points or sometimes multiply them. The dice combinations can be seen below, and you can always revisit them by clicking the help option in the middle of a game.

Ideally, you want to try and land as many combos as possible, to rack up points faster than just banking 1s and 5s. Plaion

One initial tip is even if you roll several 1s or 5s, but not a combination, only bank 1 of them and roll again. That way you have a second, or even a third chance each round to land a combination with your roll that is worth more, because you have three or more dice remaining.

That is it really, at this early stage of the game. Eventually, you can add badges into the mix, which provide unique abilities like doubling your points in a round when used. But, these are the initial rules. Dice is a great way to earn a lot of money fast, especially by betting higher amounts. So, be sure to spend some time playing it early on to get Groschen quickly.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.