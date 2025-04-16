In 2025, console exclusives are rarer than ever before. But last year delivered one of the best examples of one in a long time. The developers behind the two beloved Wolfenstein games took their expertise in slaughtering fascists to the next thing that made sense — an adaptation of film’s greatest archeologist in game form. The results were stellar. Not only was Indiana Jones And The Great Circle one of the best recent video games, it’s given the fictional character a second lease on life (one Microsoft and Machine Games should follow up on with a sequel).

Now, after four months of Xbox and PC players singing its praises, PlayStation owners are in for the same treat. And I highly recommend they join Dr. Jones on one of the year’s grandest, most entertaining adventures.

The Great Circle often feels like a first-person adaptation of the PC adventure the character starred in during the 1990s. Most of its runtime is spent exploring gorgeously detailed levels, each of which has countless optional side missions, interesting people to meet, secrets and artifacts to uncover, and an overarching core mystery critical to the game’s main story. From the fascist occupied Vatican City to Gizeh, these levels are each a near-photorealistic sight to behold. Rather than solve your problems with guns and rambunctious fisticuffs, The Great Circle more accurately represents the exploits Dr. Jones gets up to in his movies. You’re solving puzzles, putting together clues from locals, snapping photos, and wearing disguises to access parts of the level closed off to you.

Think the Hitman series, except your over-arching goal is to unravel a great mystery rather than silently assassinate someone without reprecussions. More often than not, you’re relying on your brain for progress, a welcome change from the average big-budget video game. These quieter sections, with their branching paths towards progression, have light immersive sim elements that feel borrowed straight from fantastic games like Dishonored.

That doesn’t mean The Great Circle is starved for action. When things do ramp up, the game is just as fleshed out and fun. In typical Indiana Jones fashion, even carefully laid plans can go awry, triggering full-on brawls and even loud firefights. The Great Circle has some of the best first-person melee combat ever, with satisfying thwacks, smacks, and combos that accompany every swing. Gunplay is just as fun, though not very frequent (Dr. Jones has never been the John Rambo-type after all).

Perhaps the best part of The Great Circle is its ability to perfectly capture everything that the films are known for. It has an excellent, likeable cast, including one hell of a performance from Troy Baker as Indy himself. The game’s four hours’ worth of cutscenes feel like a long-lost film in Jones larger chronology, thanks to stellar direction and cinematography. And the game’s ending sticks the landing, something not many video game adaptations manage to pull off.

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle has some of the best first-person combat ever featured in a game. Machine Games

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle is the best new release dropping on PlayStation 5 this week. If you’re a longtime fan of the films, it's an absolute must-play that will have you reminiscing on what made this iconic character so enduring over the last 50 years. Even those who aren’t familiar with what makes these movies so great, there’s enough fantastic game design and memorable sequences packed into this 25 to 40-hour experience to make it worth the journey on its own. If you’re looking to pick up a new game this month, you can’t go wrong with Indiana Jones And The Great Circle.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available on PlayStation 5, and via Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and PC.