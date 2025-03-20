Shortly after the release of the excellent Split-Fiction, game director Josef Fares revealed that the game has a hidden — and exceedingly difficult — secret level that he believed players would have a very tough time completing. The potty-mouthed developer was so confident in the level’s difficulty that he promised to fly out the two players who managed to beat the secret level out to Hazelight’s studio in Sweden.

Well, just under two weeks after the game’s release a pair of skilled speedrunners have bested the challenge. And true to his word, Fares is flying the two players out to see their next game currently in production.

Two Chinese streamers known as “sharkOvO” and “E1uM4y” were the first duo in the world to beat the secret level called “Laser Hell.” True to its namesake, Laser Hell is exactly that: a sequence of five, incredibly difficult platforming gauntlets that require expert precision, patience, and as the case with the rest of the game, cooperation. These players captured their run through Laser Hell and shared it for all to witness.

As shown in the 3-minute clip, players who beat this optional side level are greeted by Josef Fares himself, who congratulates the players.

“You have to understand, this challenge, there are barely people on our team who can [...] finish it. This is a crazy, crazy achievement,” he says. “And I’m not talking to you guys that are looking at this on YouTube. If you’re seeing this on YouTube, you should go to the game. It’s a really hard challenge.”

We’re inclined to agree with Fares here. While fans are already in the comments of the impressive video saying “It looks super easy,” we implore players to give the level a shot for themselves before deciding it's easy enough to get through.

Laser Hell is playable towards the end of the sixth chapter. Hazelight Studios

How To Get To Split Fiction’s Secret Level

To reach this secret level, players must reach the game’s sixth chapter called Isolation. The challenge is located in the chapter’s penultimate section titled “Maximum Security.

At the very end of this section, there is a coiled bridge Zoe must use to reach an elevator activated by a double-buttoned floor panel. Instead of both players stepping on the panel as usual, make note of the numbers underneath the “SKOTOS” logo on the wall above the doorway you entered through. This is your code.

These numbers, 1100101101, are the code players must enter to unlock this secret level. How do you input these numbers? The left panel stands for the number 0, while the right stands for 1. Have one player enter the corresponding numbers in order. When the numbers have been entered, both players must stand on the panels, lowering the elevator into the Laser Hell pit.

The code needed to start the secret level is written above the elevator that leads to it. HazelightStudios/YouTube Channel ItzBytez

Once unlocked, players can try Laser Hell as many times as they’d like. It’ll test your patience, to say the least. But as sharkOvO and E1uM4y have shown the world, it isn’t impossible. And their efforts have earned them a chance to see the next Hazelight project.

Whatever they’re shown will be in very early on in production. Fares told the Friends Per Second Podcast earlier this week that “we started working on this a month ago.” He also said that Hazelight doesn’t work on games longer than three to four years. By that account, we can expect the project to be released sometime in 2028 or 2029.

As Hazelight ramps up production, its probably also basking in the success of their newest smash hit. Split Fiction sold over 2 million copies in a week, making it one of the year’s biggest successes. It’s also proof that this traditional co-op experience is resonating with players.

Split Fiction is available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.