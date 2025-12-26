How to defeat Simon the Divergent Star in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Game of the Year at The Game Awards this year, as a bite-sized RPG with French aesthetics. To celebrate, Sandfall Interactive dropped a sizable new update for the game, including new areas, new bosses, and new items to find. The expansion includes a new endgame boss that is by far one of the toughest fights in the game.

That fight is a brutal test of your ability to parry and requires the utmost concentration, focus, and mettle. There are also some excellent builds you can put together to really exploit Simon’s weakness and take him out. Here is a breakdown of the best and easiest way to beat the fight.

How to easily defeat Simon the Divergent Star

Simon the Divergent Star can easily be defeated by crafting a build that focuses on high damage. The build includes:

Sciel : Duollison (weapon), Gradient Parry, Charging Critical, AP Discount (Pictos) + Twilight Dance, Intervention, Final Path, All Set, Sealed Fate, Fortune’s Fury (Skills)

: Duollison (weapon), Gradient Parry, Charging Critical, AP Discount (Pictos) + Twilight Dance, Intervention, Final Path, All Set, Sealed Fate, Fortune’s Fury (Skills) Lune : Cleim (weapon), Double Third, Shortcut, Gradient Overcharge (Pictos) + Lightning Dance, Crippling Tsunami, Elemental Trick, Storm Caller, Hell, Mayhem (Skills)

: Cleim (weapon), Double Third, Shortcut, Gradient Overcharge (Pictos) + Lightning Dance, Crippling Tsunami, Elemental Trick, Storm Caller, Hell, Mayhem (Skills) Verso : Simoso (weapon), Sniper, Feint, Quick Break (Pictos) + Steeled Strike, Follow Up, Speed Burst, Overload, Powerful, Berserk Slash (Skills)

: Simoso (weapon), Sniper, Feint, Quick Break (Pictos) + Steeled Strike, Follow Up, Speed Burst, Overload, Powerful, Berserk Slash (Skills) Maelle : Yeverum (weapon), Charging Alteration, First Life, Alternating Critical (Pictos) + Burning Canvas, Guard Up, Last Chance, Swift Stride, Offensive Switch, Stendhal (Skills)

: Yeverum (weapon), Charging Alteration, First Life, Alternating Critical (Pictos) + Burning Canvas, Guard Up, Last Chance, Swift Stride, Offensive Switch, Stendhal (Skills) Monoco: Blizzon (weapon), Clea’s Death, Consuming Attack, Rush on Powerful (Pictos) + Troubadour Trumpet, Lampaster Light, Echassier Stabs, Glaise Earthquakes, Creation Void, Danseuse Waltz (Skills)

This build was put together by YellowZ on YouTube, and they manage to defeat Simon in less than four minutes, so it is absolutely worth opting for this if you want to get the fight over and done with. Maelle, Monoco, and Verso are the characters to lead with in that order.

Land all your parries against Simon’s opening attack and then use 1 Gradient Charge as Maelle so Verso can use the Overload Pictos. Finish with some shots and a melee attack with Maelle.

Then, as Verso, spam shots till you reach S rank with him. This will then cause Simon to wipe your team. Continue with your backup team and use All Set on Sciel. Finish off with some shots and Intervention on Lune.

As Lune, use Crippling Tsunami and then Elemental Trick. Then shoot and melee attack with Sciel to play another turn as her. Use Fortune’s Fury on Lune and then use Lightning Dance as Lune. This will cause Simon to die, after the cinematic fight scene. Congrats!

Alongside the main build, there are also dozens of Lumina for each character, which you can find at the end of the video from YellowZ below:

If you want to fight Simon normally, then you will need to spend a lot of time learning his parries. He is effectively the ultimate parry test in the game.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.