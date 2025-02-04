Funny games are always a treat. Comedy isn’t impossible to pull off in games, as evident in titles like 2024’s Thank Goodness You’re Here and ‘80s horror-spoof Killer Frequency. But few games take pride in getting consistent laughs out of players throughout its multi-hour runtime.

In 2022, developer Squanch Games released such a title in the imaginative first-person shooter High On Life. While the style of humor may be divisive (being a fan of the overexposed sci-fi comedy series Rick and Morty is the make-or-break factor here), those willing to jump on board will find a surprisingly star-studded, feature-rich shooter that delivers thrills as often as it delivers laughs. Luckily for PlayStation Plus subscribers, the game is totally free this month.

High On Life is about a young teenager (played by you) and their sister in suburbia caught in the middle of an alien invasion. An intergalactic crime boss lands on Earth intending to turn all 7 billion humans into a new chemical he can control. Amid the violent chaos, you come across a Gatlian, an alien race that looks and functions like guns. Shortly thereafter you and your actual house are transported to the faraway space metropolis Blim City. With the help of a retired three-eyed bounty hunter, you set out on a quest to save humanity from certain doom.

Each of the player’s weapons in High On Life is voiced by a familiar name from the world of comedy. Squanch Games

To thwart the crime boss's plans, you have to find and eliminate each of his underlings. As such, the structure of High On Life resembles a Metroidvania. Players discover new Gatlians that help them traverse levels and defeat enemies in new ways. Blim City also acts as a hub world from which you can apply upgrades and abilities.

While the premise sounds like a mish-mash of popular contemporary gameplay hooks, each feature is done exceptionally well here. Platforming in first-person has a satisfying flow, particularly after obtaining the grappling hook and wall run. Each of your talkative weapons is a literal blast to use thanks to the abundance of enemy types introduced throughout the game. And exploring each corner of the game’s levels and open-ended environments is rewarding thanks to some strong level design and world-building. These levels are dense and full of secrets, making it well worth players’ time to explore beyond the game’s golden path.

While playing the game is a ton of fun, simply living in the world of High On Life is its own reward thanks to its cast of comedians. Curb Your Enthusiasm’s JB Smoove, I Think You Should Leave’s Tim Robinson, Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch, and Smiling Friend’s Michael Cusack all play prominent roles in the game. Big-name actors like Jack Black and Susan Sarandon also make hilarious cameo appearances along the way.

Each of these familiar voices was seemingly given carte blanche to improvise with hilarious results, a rarity for games. Visual gags are also plentiful, rewarding those with keen eyes even more reason to explore these large levels. Squanch Games’ knack for humor shines brightly in High On Life. Those who’ve played it can easily understand why JB Smoove is currently working on a television adaptation of the game.

High On Life is a refreshingly original game full of laughs and a surprising amount of depth to its platforming and shooting gameplay. While the prominent appearance of the disgraced Rick and Morty creator may understandably dour the experience for some, the excellent performances from the rest of its star-studded cast help make up for it. High On Life is an easy game to recommend to comedy nerds and shooter fans alike.

High On Life is available on PlayStation 4 and 5 for free via PlayStation Plus this month, as well as PC and Xbox Series X|S.