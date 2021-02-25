Rockstar Games published a massive paycheck in 2013 by the name of Grand Theft Auto V. Eight years later, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 game hasn't stopped by any means. GTA V continually tops sales charts. In 2020, a year with hits like Animal Crossing and Last of Us 2, GTA V was still the third highest-selling game in the UK. A large part of GTA V's longevity is due to how it receives remasters every single console generation. The latest console generation is no different.

GTA V will be released yet again for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a large suite of changes. Here's everything we know about it.

When is the GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X release date?

The latest GTA V remaster has a vague release date for "the second half of 2021." It's unclear when exactly that means, but we can assume it's anywhere between June and December 2021.

Is there a trailer for GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Yes! Feast your eyes on the only available GTA V trailer for PS5 and Xbox Series X below.

In the trailer, we get a close look at many locations across the game, providing an idea of the game's "improved graphics." At least, assuming you're comparing with how you remember GTA V. The trailer also confirms that the popular service, GTA Online will make the leap to next-gen, it will even bring a stand-alone edition that's will be free-to-play for three months on PS5.

The trailer concludes with a mission statement that reads "Expanded and Enhanced." Rockstar has yet to elaborate what "Expanded" might mean, assuming they're implying the re-release will have additional content compared to previous titles.

What upgrades will come with GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Those that have purchased GTA V in the past might be wondering if getting the game again is worth it. Maybe. GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X allegedly comes with numerous upgrades. We aren't privy to all of them yet, but Rockstar has shared a few on the PlayStation Blog and on the official GTA V PlayStation page.

The enhancements that we know so far are:

New weapons, vehicles and activities

Additional wildlife

Denser traffic

New foliage system

Enhanced damage and weather effects.

Watch this space for more additions to the game as Rockstar makes them official.

Will GTA V for PS4 and Xbox One have a free next-gen upgrade?

We don't know yet if PS4 and Xbox One players will get the latest GTA V upgrade for free. That's a secret that's currently locked in a closet at Rockstar Games. However, a retailer did include GTA V on a list of games that featured free next-gen upgrades. Developer Rockstar has yet to state anything official pertaining to free next-gen upgrades, but it certainly seems possible.