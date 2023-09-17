Everything We Know About a God of War: Ragnarok PC Release

God of War: Ragnarok launched in November 2022 to all the fanfare you’d expect from a single-player Sony exclusive. Despite its glowing reviews and massive sales, the expectation among fans is that the game would follow in the footsteps of 2018’s God of War and find its way to PC eventually.

So now we’re in a position where the precedent suggests one thing, but a lack of confirmation suggests another. However, there is ample evidence that a God of War: Ragnarok PC port will happen — but the real question is when?

Leapin’ lizards! God of War: Ragnarok coming to PC? Sony

Will God of War: Ragnarok Have a PC Release?

If we’re looking solely at Sony history, then the answer is yes. Sony has been clear about its intent to bring its first-party games to PC and has already seen success with PC releases of God of War, Spider-Man, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and The Last of Us: Remastered. We haven’t had an official announcement yet, but the trends suggest Sony is committed to PC releases.

There’s also a bit of circumstantial evidence that supports the case, too. Jetpack Interactive partnered with Sony to port 2018’s God of War to PC, and their LinkedIn page currently boasts that it “continues to work with Sony Santa Monica on the God of War franchise.” Obviously, this could refer to ongoing work for the 2018 port, but it seems like a long-term partnership has developed around the PC version of the IP.

When Is The God of War: Ragnarok PC Release?

So assuming Sony will release God of War: Ragnarok on Steam, when will it be available to players? There are a lot of potential timelines here, especially since we have no formal announcement. CEO Jim Ryan suggested in an interview with Famitsu in May 2023 that they have a timeline for PC launches based on what they’ve heard from fans.

“We are increasing the number of PS5-exclusive titles and staggering the release of the PC version. I often have the opportunity to ask game fans for their opinions, and when I ask them about the time lag, they say that selling the PC version two or three years after the release of the PS version is accepted favorably,” he said.

Are ya winning son? Sony

That would put a God of War: Ragnarok PC release window sometime between 2024-2025. This would actually be a touch sooner than the wait for the 2018 God of War port. That game launched on PS4 and PS5 in April 2018, and hit PCs in January 2022 so just shy of four years. Some fans have latched onto an interview with Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, who said in October 2022 that “going forward we’ll see at least a year” between console and PC releases. A God of War: Ragnarok PC release in November/December 2023 feels awfully sudden given the lack of a formal announcement. There’s also one other thing to consider …

Is There DLC for God of War: Ragnarok?

One variable that could impact the PC release for God of War: Ragnarok would be DLC. Famously, the 2018 God of War did not have any DLC so it would be new territory for Sony Santa Monica; however, a recent leak suggest it's happening.

Noted insider The Snitch, who famously predicted the Rise of Ronin announcement, recently took to Twitch to tease a report about a forthcoming DLc for God of War: Ragnarok. According to The Snitch, the DLC is only about 60 percent complete and, with no formal announcement yet, could still be years away.

Kratos and Atreus, seen here before modders do weird shit with their eyes and stuff. Sony

Why does this matter? The DLC could force one of two things to happen to a PC release. Sony could hold the PC release until after the DLC launches for PS5, giving fans ample time to make the purchase and maximize console sales. Conversely, Sony could use the DLC as a springboard for a PC release and offer up a “definitive version” style package on Steam. Regardless, if Sony Santa Monica is developing DLC it will most definitely push back a PC release date and make that launch even more complicated.

What Are The God of War: Ragnarok PC Specs?

Since we don’t have an official announcement yet, all we can do is look to the 2022 PC release of God of War for guidance. Here’s what Sony recommended for that launch:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: DirectX feature level 11_1 required.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: DirectX feature level 11_1 required

It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing. Sony

We’ll be sure to update this page whenever there’s an update on the God of War: Ragnarok PC release. For now, your best bet is to keep your eyes on social media for any surprise updates, especially around events like The Game Awards on December 7, or November 9, the God of War: Ragnarok release date anniversary.

God of War: Ragnarok is available now on PS5. You can read our review here.