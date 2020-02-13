With the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Cindered Shadows DLC having dropped Wednesday, fans are understandably abuzz with excitement, especially because the version 1.20 update adds even more support conversations to enhance troops in the game.

The new DLC comes with everything Fire Emblem fans adore: new units, outfits, classes, and support conversations, but even the base game just added a few new enhancements as part of the substantial new update. Where does the most recent update leave fans who don't have the Expansion Pass? They won't walk away empty-handed!

Version 1.2.0. also adds some fun and seemingly vital support conversations that help improve your connection to the previous additional characters Rhea and Jeritza.

Tea Time for Rhea

The Church of Serios’ saintly leader, Lady Rhea has always been shrouded in mystery. Her support conversations have narrow access windows and she doesn’t attend lunch or tea time like other characters, making it difficult to forge a bond with her. Version 1.2.0 finally changes that. Byleths of any ilk can now sit down with the Archbishop for a friendly cup of tea.

Rhea’s favorite teas are Crescent-Moon, Angelica, and Chamomile. You can begin drinking tea with Rhea after completing Ep. 5, Tower of Black Winds and Lost Item quest: Lost? Found! After meeting these requirements, Rhea will assign you a mission called "Esteemed Company." Complete it to unlock tea time with Lady Rhea. Now that you can drink tea with Rhea, it should be far easier to S-Rank your bond with her on future playthroughs.

Support Jeritza's sweet tooth

Jeritza, Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ other enigmatic character first made playable via a free update in November. Alas, he launched with a notably limited support roster of Byleth and Mercedes, making the shallow character difficult to flesh out.

However, that roster will be doubling with today’s update: Jeritza just gained conversations with Bernadetta and the Cindered Shadows DLC character Constance. Even if you don’t own the DLC, that’s one whole extra conversation tree to characterize the blonde baddie with! Like his other support conversations, this can be accessed by progressing in the Crimson Flower story route and forcing Jeritza to interact with other characters.

There are oodles of other changes in Version 1.2.0! Here's a look at the full patch notes:

Ver. 1.2.0 Patch Notes (Released February 13, 2020)

New and Updated Features

You can now select the Dancer Ensemble costume for the protagonist in Unit Appearance.

You can now change your unit’s appearance from the activity-selection screen on days off and mission days, in addition to changing within your Personal Quarters while exploring.

Access Unit Appearance by pressing the L Button on the activity-selection screen.

You can now change the appearance of all characters simultaneously in Unit Appearance.

Do so by selecting Everyone at the bottom of the character list in Unit Appearance.

Added a new support partner for Bernadetta in the Crimson Flower chapter.

You can now deliver Lost Items to Rhea. In addition, you can now invite Rhea to Tea Parties.

Tea Parties with Rhea can be unlocked by accepting the additional quest Esteemed Company from Rhea.

The additional quest will become available from Ep. 5, Tower of Black Winds, onward as long as Tea Parties have been unlocked. It is also necessary to complete the Lost Item quest: Lost? Found!

Ally costumes have been set to display as “War” in Hunting by Daybreak regardless of In Battle settings.

New and Updated Features for Expansion Pass

Added Side Story (Cindered Shadows) from the Expansion Pass.

Begin by selecting Side Story on the title screen, regardless of your main story progress.There are two difficulty levels: Normal and Hard (there is no Maddening mode).Save data for the Side Story is separate from the main game. There are three save files. (Autosave is also separate from the main game.)To continue where you left off, select Continue from the title screen, and then press either the ZL Button or the ZR Button to switch between the main game and side-story save files.

Added the following content to the main game as you progress through the Side Story:

A new explorable area in the monasterySpeak to the Shifty Merchant near your Personal Quarters.

Recruit new characters in the monastery. They can only be recruited during Part I.

Added new quests, activities, classes, paralogues related to the new characters, new support conversations, etc.

New costume available for Anna called Tricky Merchant from the Expansion Pass

Added feature that displays breed names for the dogs and cats you can feed around the monastery as part of the Expansion Pass.

Added a new online statistic, This Month's Sauna Enthusiasts, for participants of the Sauna activity from the Expansion Pass, which can be viewed on the calendar or the loading screen when playing online. Only those who have purchased the Expansion Pass can view these statistics.

Online features require a Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and a Nintendo Account.



