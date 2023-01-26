It’s time to assemble an army. Fire Emblem Engage is here, and as the latest entry in Nintendo’s tactics franchise, there are plenty of different characters that players can add to their roster. Different classes abound, and there are 35 characters in total that you can command across the 26 different chapters of Fire Emblem Engage, with six of these party members being optional. The remaining 29 are mandatory party members who join during the main storyline.

To make things easier, we’ve organized the characters alphabetically by their faction/homeland. You don’t want to miss out on anyone, so use our guide and you can avoid stress by knowing exactly who is unlockable and when they’ll become available.

Given the nature of this game, there are mild spoilers in this list.

Fire Emblem Engage Brodia characters

Nintendo

Alcryst

Starting class: Archer

Starting weapon: Bow

Alcryst is a young prince of Brodia who is automatically unlocked at the start of Chapter 7, Dark Emblem.

Amber

Starting class: Lance Cavalier

Starting weapon: Iron Lance

Amber is a loyal ally to the Brodian princes, and you’ll get him in your party at the beginning of Chapter 8, The Kingdom of Might.

Citrinne

Starting class: Mage

Starting weapon: Fire

As the magical retainer of Brodia’s Prince Alcryst, Citrinne joins your group at the start of Chapter 7, Dark Emblem.

Diamant

Starting class: Lord

Starting weapon: Sword

Heir to the throne of Brodia, Diamant is added to your roster at the beginning of Chapter 8, The Kingdom of Might.

Jade - MISSABLE

Starting class: Armored Axe

Starting weapon: Axe

Another defender of the Kingdom of Brodia, Jade is unlocked early if you have Alear speak to her during the battle of Chapter 9, A Clash of Forces.

Lapis

Starting class: Sword Fighter

Starting weapon: Sword

Another of the bodyguards to Prince Alcryst, Lapis is added to the party at the beginning of Chapter 7, Dark Emblem.

Saphir - MISSABLE

Starting class: Warrior

Starting weapon: Axe

As a fighter for the Kingdom of Brodia, Saphir can be missed. You’ll need to speak to her with Alear, Alcryst, or Diamant during Chapter 19, The Dead Town.

Yunaka

Starting class: Thief

Starting weapon: Dagger

A thief who isn’t really loyal to anyone but herself, Yunaka will join the party in the beginning of Chapter 6, The Stolen Ring.

Fire Emblem Engage Elusia characters

Nintendo

Anna - MISSABLE

Starting class: Axe Fighter

Starting weapon: Axe

This roaming, axe-wielding free spirit is easily missed. Pick her up by going on the Mysterious Merchant Paralogue and then talking to her.

Goldmary

Starting class: Hero

Starting weapon: Sword

Retainer to Princess Hortensia, Goldmary shows up as a foe first. You’ll get her in your party at the start of Chapter 16, Seashore Travels.

Hortensia

Starting class: Wing Tamer

Starting weapon: Magic

Princess of Elusia, you’ll have to fight Hortensia multiple times. Eventually, you’ll automatically receive her as a companion when you finish Chapter 14, The Battle for Solm.

Lindon - MISSABLE

Starting class: Sage

Starting weapon: Tomes

Lindon shows up as a foe and is one of the trickier allies to recruit. You’ll miss out on him if you don’t talk to him with Alear, Ivy or Hortensia during Chapter 18, The Cold Voyage.

Ivy

Starting class: Wing Tamer

Starting weapon: Magic

After being faced as an opponent several times, Ivy will join your forces automatically over halfway through the battle in Chapter 11, Retreat.

Kagetsu

Starting class: Swordmaster

Starting weapon: Sword

As Ivy’s bodyguard, Kagetsu is also fought multiple times. Like Ivy, he joins you during the back half of Chapter 11, Retreat.

Rosado

Starting class: Wyvern Rider

Starting weapon: Axe

This retainer to Hortensia swaps from friend to foe upon the start of Chapter 16, Seashore Travels.

Zelkov

Starting class: Thief

Starting weapon: Steel Dagger

Alongside Ivy and Kagetsu, you’ll fight Zelkov before he helps turn the tide as part of the reinforcements in Chapter 11, Retreat.

Fire Emblem Engage Firene characters

Nintendo

Alfred

Starting class: Noble

Starting weapon: Iron Lance

Prince Alfred joins your fledgling party during the battle in Chapter 3, Hostilities.

Celine

Starting class: Noble

Starting weapon: Fire

This mystical noble will be added to your group at the beginning of Chapter 4, A Land in Bloom.

Chloé

Starting class: Lance Flier

Starting weapon: Javelin

This pegasus-riding retainer to Celine will join your party at the beginning of Chapter 4, A Land in Bloom.

Boucheron

Starting class: Axe Fighter

Starting weapon: Axe

Protector of Prince Alfred, Boucheron also joins you partway through the battle in Chapter 3, Hostilities.

Etie

Starting class: Archer

Starting weapon: Bow

As another defender of Prince Aldred, Etie will also be added to your roster when you’re part of the way into the battle of Chapter 3, Hostilities.

Louis

Starting class: Lance Armor

Starting weapon: Lance

The second guardian of Celine, Louis brings his armored frame to your party at the start of Chapter 4, A Land in Bloom.

Jean - MISSABLE

Starting class: Martial Monk

Starting weapon: Mystic Arts

A missable monk, you need to take on the Budding Talent Paralogue in order to add him to your party.

Fire Emblem Engage Gradlon characters

Mauvier

Starting class: Royal Knight

Starting weapon: Flame Lance

This brute is one of the Four Hounds, and he’ll be facing you in battle throughout the story. He eventually joins you at the beginning of Chapter 21, The Return.

Veyle

Starting class: Fell Child

Starting weapon: Misericorde

A mysterious waif who shows up throughout the game, she’ll be added to your party at the start of the battle in Chapter 22, The Fell & The Divine.

Fire Emblem Engage Lythos characters

Nintendo

Alear

Starting class: Dragon Child

Starting weapon: Iron Sword

The main protagonist of the game and the new Divine Dragon, Alear is the character you directly control, so you get them from the moment you start playing the game. Alear can also be male or female.

Clanne

Starting class: Mage

Starting weapon: Fire

One of the twins responsible for helping guard the Divine Dragon, Clanne joins your party as a founding member in Chapter 2, Queen Lumera.

Framme

Starting class: Martial Monk

Starting weapon: Mystic Arts

The brawling healer Framme is the other twin that helps protect the Divine Dragon. She’s added to your party at the start of Chapter 2, Queen Lumera.

Vander

Starting class: Paladin

Starting weapon: Iron Axe

Another loyal servant of the Divine Dragon, Vander is the first ally you’ll gain, with him joining your party in Chapter 1, Awake At Last.

Fire Emblem Engage Solm characters

Nintendo

Bunet

Starting class: Great Knight

Starting weapon: Axe

Bodyguard to Fogado, Bunet is added to your group automatically at the start of Chapter 12, The Sentinels.

Fogado

Starting class: Sentinel

Starting weapon: Lance

Young prince of Solm, Fogado joins your roster at the beginning of Chapter 12, The Sentinels.

Merrin

Starting class: Wolf Knight

Starting weapon: Knives

As the retainer to Timerra and the Queendom of Solm, Merrin brings animal power to your group at the start of Chapter 13, Heroes of the Oasis.

Pandreo

Starting class: High Priest

Starting weapon: Elfire

A mystic aiding the royal household of Solm, Pandreo will automatically join your party at the start of Chapter 12, The Sentinels.

Seadall

Starting class: Dancer

Starting weapon: Mystical Arts

This dancer will join your group when you talk to him after the battle in Chapter 15, Dancer in the Ruins.

Timerra

Starting class: Sentinel

Starting weapon: Lance

As the heir to the Queendom of Solm, you’ll unlock Timerra at the beginning of Cahpter 13, Heroes of the Oasis.