Conventional wisdom says good things come in threes. We can point to numerous movie trilogies from The Dark Knight to Godfather to The Lord of the Rings, but video game trilogies have their place, too. The big difference is most movies go three-and-out, but if a video game merits enough success for two sequels you can usually squeeze out a few more. Of course, not all such games are created equal. And thirty years ago the SNES saw the conclusion of a trilogy that’s now regarded as a genre-defining masterpiece.

When Final Fight 3 exploded onto the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in late 1995, it arrived not as a blockbuster successor to the arcade legend that preceded it, but as a swan song for Capcom’s 16-bit beat ’em up efforts. The game, released as Final Fight Tough in Japan, was the third developed exclusively for the SNES. It had the smash-your-way-to-the-right energy fans expected alongside some new innovations that showed Capcom was still at the top of its game, even if the genre wasn’t.

To understand Final Fight 3, it helps to start with the franchise that birthed it. The original Final Fight debuted in arcades in 1989, a gritty, side-scrolling brawler that helped define the beat ’em up genre. It was a highly addictive formula blending selectable protagonists, distinct attack styles, and cooperative play. The welcome success of Final Fight in arcades and on home consoles like the SNES set the stage for a decade of imitators and genre staples like Sega’s Streets of Rage and Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Odds are if you ever punched your way through a game, it owes a debt to Final Fight.

Final Fight 3 had the tricky job of sustaining momentum at a moment when the beat ’em up’s mainstream appeal was waning. By 1995 the arcade scene’s dominance had shifted toward one-on-one fighters and 3D action titles; the home console landscape was transitioning toward fifth-generation systems with polygonal 3D graphics. Unlike the original Final Fight, which had an arcade release before being ported to consoles, both Final Fight 2 and Final Fight 3 never saw coin-op cabinets. This SNES exclusivity was partly technical and partly strategic: the SNES was nearing the end of its life cycle, yet still boasted a massive installed base that Capcom could reliably target.

A strong ad campaign wasn’t enough to excite an audience that’d grown tired of beat ‘em ups. Capcom

Development, led by producer Tokuro Fujiwara, was aware of these market realities. While the team retained the core beat ’em up mechanics that fans expected Final Fight 3 introduced features that attempted to expand the formula. New characters Lucia (a martial arts-capable police detective) and Dean (a balanced brawler with unique reach) joined series stalwarts Guy and Mike Haggar, diversifying playstyles and encouraging different approaches to combat. The game also added branching paths and multiple endings, inviting replayability in an era when linear scrolling beat ’em ups were often criticized as repetitive.

Perhaps the most forward-thinking gameplay evolution was the inclusion of special command moves and a Super Move gauge drawn from Capcom’s Super Street Fighter II Turbo. These inputs and meters introduced strategic layers to what had traditionally been a button-mash. While these systems weren’t revolutionary in the broader context of 1990s action games, they were significant for a side-scrolling beat ’em up and later resurfaced in renewed genre classics that embraced deeper combat like Streets of Rage 4 and River City Girls.

Yet for all these refinements, Final Fight 3 suffered from an unforgiving release window. By the time it shipped, gamers’ appetites for traditional beat ’em ups had faded. Critics at the time acknowledged Capcom’s technical polish and expanded moveset but largely concluded that it was “more of the same” rather than a reinvention of the genre. It arrived in the shadow of its own predecessors and in the twilight of 16-bit consoles making it a cult favorite rather than a smash-hit.

Ah, the 90s, when a sleeveless Gi was considered workplace attire. Capcom

Still, the contributions of Final Fight 3 should not be understated. It kept alive a cherished franchise at a difficult transitional point in gaming history, preserving Metro City’s streets and its characters for future generations to rediscover. Lucia’s later inclusion in Street Fighter V attests to the enduring charm of this oft-overlooked franchise. Its re-release on the Wii U in 2013 marks its last appearance on any modern hardware as decades-old exclusivity contracts currently prohibit its release on the Virtual Console.

Final Fight 3 stands as a bittersweet testament to a genre both beloved and beleaguered. It may not have become a household name, but it distilled the essence of classic beat ’em ups while nudging the formula forward. For those who remember the SNES era fondly, it remains a fitting final chapter in Final Fight’s beat-’em-up lineage and an ambitious close to the series.