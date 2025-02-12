Video game history is a living history. Some franchises have been with us for so long that it’s possible to trace their legacy and influence across the decades even as new titles keep coming out. Dragon Quest is one such series, with the first game coming out in 1986 and the 11th entry earning accolades in 2017. Another installment is on the way, but go back 35 years, and you'll find a Dragon Quest game that broke its own rules to move the franchise forward.

Released in 1990 for the Famicom and 1992 for the NES, Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen (just Dragon Warrior IV in the West) was a pivotal entry in the legendary JRPG franchise, one that introduced new gameplay mechanics and a unique chapter-based storytelling structure destined to influence the genre for decades to come.

That new structure, a bold departure from the linear storytelling of prior RPGs, proved to be one of Dragon Quest IV’s most defining features. Instead of placing the player in the shoes of a single protagonist, the game unfolds across five chapters, each focusing on a different hero with their own story and mechanics. This approach provided a more diverse narrative experience, gradually introducing the player to the ensemble cast before bringing them together for the final chapter.

Each chapter showcased a unique gameplay style. For example, the incredibly named Ragnar McRyan’s chapter played like a straightforward knight’s quest, while Torneko Taloon’s tale focused on a merchant’s rise to success, incorporating economy-driven gameplay rarely seen in RPGs of the time. This design choice gave players a fresh perspective on the world before uniting the characters under the banner of a silent hero. This proved to be a lasting influence on RPG design, as games like Live A Live and Octopath Traveler built upon the format to present interconnected narratives with multiple protagonists.

Launched in the West as Dragon Warrior IV, the title struggled to gain a foothold but is now a classic. Enix

The game’s AI-controlled party members, another first for the series, laid the groundwork for future battle systems. While controversial at the time for limiting player control, it foreshadowed the rise of AI-driven tactics later seen in titles like Final Fantasy XII and the Persona series. Dragon Quest IV’s willingness to experiment with autonomous teammates was an important early step towards more sophisticated party management mechanics.

Another significant contribution came from the game’s localization. The NES version featured extensive rewriting, including exaggerated accents and renamed characters, which set a precedent for later Dragon Quest localizations. While divisive, this approach was an early attempt to cater to Western audiences, and showed an evolving awareness of how important cultural adaptation is to gaming.

The original release looks very old-school, while later re-releases gave it a new coat of paint. Enix

Despite being overshadowed in the West by RPGs like Final Fantasy IV, Dragon Quest IV has retroactively gained recognition as one of the franchise’s most innovative titles. It’s been remade multiple times, including a PlayStation remake in 2001, a Nintendo DS version in 2007, and mobile ports in later years. These re-releases added voice acting, new content, and a refined translation, making them a great way for new generations to experience its groundbreaking design.

The game’s impact is still felt today, as its narrative structure and AI battle mechanics continue to echo through the genre. Dragon Quest IV wasn’t just an evolution for the franchise — it was a bold step forward for JRPGs, one that proved the genre could and should push its boundaries. More than 30 years later, it remains a testament to the series’ ability to innovate while maintaining the heart of its old-school gameplay, and while other entries in the series often overshadow it, it’s earned its place as an example of what creative risk really means.