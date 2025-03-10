30 Years Ago, The Creators of Final Fantasy and Dragon Ball Made The Perfect RPG

When people think of supergroups, they tend to think of music. Groups like Traveling Wilburys, Temple of the Dog, and Bell Biv DeVoe formed when individual members who already achieved tremendous success joined forces to top the charts. This phenomenon isn’t unique to music, however. Video games have seen the formation of several supergroups of its own over the years, where developers and artists with impressive backgrounds launched projects together in an attempt at something spectacular. Thirty years ago, the greatest supergroup in gaming history got together to launch what is arguably the most influential role-playing game of all time.

Chrono Trigger released in 1995 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and was the result of an unprecedented collaboration between three of Japan’s most celebrated game creators: Hironobu Sakaguchi, Yuji Horii, and Akira Toriyama. Together, they formed what publisher Square called the "Dream Team," and their combined talents resulted in a game that changed the genre forever.

Development on Chrono Trigger began in 1992, with Square aiming to create an RPG that would surpass all expectations. Sakaguchi, the visionary behind Final Fantasy, brought cinematic storytelling and emotional depth. Horii, known for Dragon Quest’s accessible and engaging mechanics, refined the game’s pacing and design. Toriyama, famous for his distinctive character art in Dragon Ball and Dragon Quest, infused the game with an unforgettable aesthetic. The trio’s collective expertise blended the best elements of their respective franchises while introducing groundbreaking new ideas.

The synergy between its creators was what made Chrono Trigger’s development particularly special. Square provided its cutting-edge RPG engine, allowing the team to push technical boundaries, while Horii’s experience with simple yet engaging game design ensured that Chrono Trigger remained accessible without sacrificing depth. The development team even traveled to the United States to research Western RPG influences, seeking inspiration from titles like Ultima and Wizardry while maintaining a distinctly Japanese storytelling sensibility. The result was a game that felt fresh and innovative, yet still comfortably familiar to RPG fans of the time.

The relationship between party members in Chrono Trigger remains the standard for RPG scripts to this day. Square

At a time when turn-based battles were standard fare, Chrono Trigger introduced innovations that set it apart. The game featured a seamless battle system that eliminated random encounters, opting instead for visible enemies that players could strategically avoid or engage. The Active Time Battle (ATB) system, a hallmark of Final Fantasy, was enhanced with "Tech" moves—abilities that characters could combine for powerful dual and triple attacks. These mechanics encouraged experimentation and strategic planning, making battles feel dynamic and engaging.

Beyond its combat, Chrono Trigger revolutionized storytelling in RPGs. Its time-travel mechanic allowed players to explore multiple eras, from prehistoric times to a post-apocalyptic future, with their choices directly influencing the game’s outcome. This led to Chrono Trigger’s most innovative feature: multiple endings. Depending on the player’s actions, they could unlock over a dozen different conclusions, a rarity in RPGs at the time.

Chrono Trigger’s time-spanning storyline allowed players to experience more than medieval fantasy settings. Square

Upon release, Chrono Trigger was met with universal acclaim. Critics praised its compelling story, endearing characters, and polished gameplay. It quickly became a commercial success, selling over 2 million copies in Japan alone. Over the years, its legacy has only grown, with re-releases on platforms like the PlayStation, Nintendo DS, and PC introducing new generations to its magic.

The game’s music, composed by Yasunori Mitsuda with contributions from Final Fantasy veteran Nobuo Uematsu, was widely lauded and is still celebrated as one of the greatest video game soundtracks ever created. Fans and critics alike were also impressed by the game’s smooth pacing, which avoided excessive grinding and unnecessary filler.

The influence of Chrono Trigger can be seen in countless RPGs that followed. Games like Final Fantasy VII, Persona 5, and Octopath Traveler owe much to its innovative mechanics and storytelling. The game’s creators continued to shape the industry—Sakaguchi later spearheaded Final Fantasy VII, Horii continued evolving Dragon Quest, and Toriyama’s art remains a defining influence in gaming.

Epic stories need epic battles, and Chrono Trigger did not disappoint. Square

It’s almost impossible to overstate the importance of Chrono Trigger. Even among the thousands of RPGs released in the past three decades, Chrono Trigger consistently tops the lists of fans and critics alike when discussing the greatest of all-time. The relationship between Sakaguchi, Horii, and Toriyama is central to this, as they conceived of the idea as friends looking to make something special and not as successful colleagues looking to build a hit game that made money.

It’s true artistry at work, and a testament to what games can achieve when creators are given the time and resources to hone their ideas instead of chasing arbitrary deadlines set by c-suite execs. As the creative legacy of Chrono Trigger endures, let’s hope some of the spirit that led to its development can continue to influence the industry as well.