Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 may have just been released but developer Treyarch is already gearing up for the first season of the game’s popular multiplayer. While details of the first season haven’t officially been announced yet, a well-connected source has already spotted some earlier details leaked by an unlikely source.

Here’s everything we know about Black Ops 6’s first post-launch content update.

When does Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1 begin?

The first season of Black Ops 6 is set to begin on November 14, 2024, according to CharlieIntel. The release date was revealed thanks to a brand partnership between Call of Duty and fast food chain Little Caesars. The promo mostly centers around XP boosts and a collection of Little Caesar’s branded cosmetics players can earn in the latest Call of Duty (including an operator skin, an emblem, a gun charm, and a nameplate calling card) by buying from the chain.

But players who swooped into their local Little Caesar’s for these exclusive rewards early also report that they’ve received emails confirming that a select few of their rewards will only be redeemable at the start of Season 1 on Nov 14. While this is strong evidence for this development, this is, of course, subject to change.

What to expect in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1

Black Ops 6 Season 1 will introduce a brand new Warzone map as part of the content rollout. Activision Publishing

While the specifics of Season 1 remain under wraps, we already know that the game’s first multiplayer update will add new maps. The first season will also include some new game types.

For some fans, the most interesting addition will be the integration of Black Ops 6’s newest gameplay features into Call of Duty’s battle royal mode Warzone. According to a blog on Call of Duty’s official website, season 1 of Black Ops 6 will coincide with omnimovement, Black Ops 6-specific weapons and equipment, and the game’s throwback approach to prestige coming to Warzone.

Alongside these new features, Season 1 will also introduce a new Warzone map called Area 99. The map is designed for Warzone’s Resurgence game mode, which focuses on faster-paced matches in tighter, larger-scale maps.

What’s happening between launch and Season 1?

Until the first season kicks off, Treyarch is giving players space to get acquainted with the base game’s 16 maps and new features.

But it doesn’t mean there’s nothing in the pipeline before the real competition begins. The developer has confirmed that Nuketown, an all-time fan-favorite map that has appeared in each Black Ops game, will be added to the latest game on November 1.

The asymmetrical battlefield is known for its model homes and close quarters will likely be yet another update for the map reflecting Black Ops 6’s ‘90s setting. Past games, like Black Ops III, updated the classic map with a more futuristic backdrop that invoked the base game’s 2065 setting.

Black Ops 6 already features a cute nod to Nuketown. The map Warhead is actually a version of Nuketown, only its been ravished by nuclear testing. The map features Nuketown’s signature bus stretching across a rocky chasm, as well as the model homes wrecked and buried by sand.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.