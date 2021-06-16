Breath of the Wild 2 trailer has a huge Easter egg hidden in plain sight

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 trailer closed out Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct with a bang, and fans have already begun poring over the 90 seconds of new footage. While in-depth analysis continues, some fans have already discovered a curious Easter egg buried within the clip that could strengthen its ties to Skyward Sword. Is there more to the music in this trailer than fans initially realized?

Shortly after the Breath of the Wild 2 trailer debuted during Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct Tuesday afternoon, Twitter user TAHK0 was among the first to discover that the sounds layered behind the footage featured a curious secret when played backward. Especially if you wait till the end of the minute-long edit, you’ll unquestionably hear a tune that sounds very similar to the theme of the original Breath of the Wild. Take a listen for yourself below.

Does the new Breath of the Wild 2 trailer hide a secret in its music? Nintendo/TAHK0 @ Twitter

While it’s certainly possible the composer of Breath of the Wild 2 may have simply stumbled upon a similar series of notes in an effort to invoke the first game in the series, true Zelda fans know Nintendo has a history with music reversals playing a role in tying together Zelda games.

Perhaps most critically, fans of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword discovered soon after that game’s release in 2011 that the title’s central theme hid the iconic “Zelda’s Lullaby” melody when played backward. More recently in 2019, fans speculated that the music played in the Breath of the Wild 2 first look trailer sounded like the theme for Twilight Princess villain Zant when reversed.

Link’s iconic glider returns, but this time it scours the skies. Nintendo

Having seen a bit more of the 2022 title, a music reversal on this scale certainly appears to be intentional on Nintendo’s behalf when considering how much the upcoming game borrows from Skyward Sword, even in its surface gameplay.

In addition to being able to explore the vast lands of Hyrule from the first game, Link will soon have the option to take to the skies to visit large floating settlements just like those found in Skyward Sword. Even Link’s new rune powers that allow him to blast into the air and phase through objects pay homage to the skies above.

Some Zelda enthusiasts questioned why Nintendo would remaster a divisive game like Skyward Sword to release it later this year, but it would appear the latest Breath of the Wild 2 trailer explains why: In sharing reversed trailer themes as a narrative device, this is yet another hint that 2011 and 2022’s Zelda quests are strongly linked.

Link’s use of Runes has improved to offer some new abilities in Breath of the Wild 2. Nintendo

As for what the connection precisely means, however, your guess is as good as ours.

Some have suggested that the use of reversed music could hint at some sort of time-bending or time-reversal mechanics similar to those found in Majora’s Mask. Perhaps more simply, maybe the use of a reversed tune acts as an indicator that the serene Hyrule players traversed in the first game has been turned upside down. Regardless of the implications, it’s clear that there may be a lot more for fans to discover in the latest footage for Breath of the Wild 2.