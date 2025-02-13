Use These Best Weapons To Slay Monsters In Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds has 14 different weapons to choose from, and like previous games in the series, they are tricky to learn, full of combos, and require a lot of time investment to properly understand. However, there are a few weapon types that have already proven to be stronger than the rest, and we have some new best weapons for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Various weapon changes and new attacks have really shaken up the go-to weapons for this game. On top of that, new attacks like Focus Attacks and Offset Attacks have given new life to some of the weapons. Here are three of the strongest right now:

The Hammer, Long Sword, and Bow are the strongest weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. They are capable of doing the most damage or giving you a lot of flexibility when it comes to movement and attack options.

The Hammer has become a fan favorite so far in Monster Hunter Wilds because it can knock enemies to the ground, stun them out of attacks, and deal an insane amount of damage with a fully charged swing. It takes quite a while to learn, as it has virtually no range, forcing you up close to monsters, and you need to wisely pick when and where to use your charged attacks, as you can easily be knocked out of them as you swing the hammer.

The Hammer can deal a lot of damage in one single hit, providing you can time charges well to avoid attacks from monsters. Capcom

But the return on investment you get for learning how to use the weapon properly is one of the highest in the game.

On the other hand, the Long Sword has always been an easy weapon to use, and that is no different here. By building up attacks with your sword slash, you can perform a Spirit Thrust and Spirit Helm Breaker jump slice that launches you into the air and back down again to deal high damage in a short burst to a targeted body part.

The Long Sword’s Spirit Thrust and Spirit Helm Breaker attacks are some of the easiest powerful attacks to pull off in the game. Capcom

Additionally, the combo attacks for the Long Sword are some of the easiest to learn, as it isn’t as complex as other weapons.

The Bow has actually seen some of the most drastic changes in the series so far. The weapon is now far more mobile and has a variety of different shot types and attacks that give you more flexibility in fights. Additionally, it is now far more enjoyable to use the Bow, as it feels more impactful despite dealing ranged damage and not melee attacks.

The Bow has the ability to push enemies back, stun them, and target weak points easily thanks to its ranged capabilities. Capcom

The combination of Dragon Shots, Sidesteps, and charged attacks allows you to deal consistent, reliable damage (providing you have good aim) while being able to dodge attacks from monsters.

Those weapons should give you an initial upper hand as you take on monsters and practice your combos in the training area.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available on February 28, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. An open beta is playable on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC from February 6, 2025, to February 9, 2025, and from February 13, 2025, to February 16, 2025.