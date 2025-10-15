It's Not Too Late To Fix Battlefield 6's Biggest Problem

Battlefield 6 is fantastic, an easy recommendation to players looking for a new multiplayer shooter. Unfortunately, the game’s lackluster, blink-and-you-forget-it campaign contributes nothing to an otherwise glowing review. But despite its flaws and the franchise’s history with mediocre storylines, I haven’t given up hope. And developer Battlefield Studios doesn’t even have to wait all that long to make good on the potential of a great Battlefield 6 campaign.

Across nine levels, Battlefield 6 makes no effort to break new ground. It retreads Call of Duty’s coolest ideas, follows the linear, set-piece-heavy formula we grew tired of a decade ago, and most frustratingly, does nothing to incorporate what makes the series so special. Considering how dynamic Battlefield 6’s multiplayer is, it's jarring to see its single-player component actively punish players for deviating from its invisible, predetermined path.

In its final two levels, however, Battlefield 6 teases that it may have more up its sleeve. The mission “Operation Ember Strike” puts players in a giant map with three objectives they can take on however they’d like. You can snipe from afar, bomb from above, fight head-on, or use stealth. It’s a refreshing bit of freedom that better fits the Battlefield mold, and that should have acted as a north star for the entire campaign. Instead, the game ditches the format and returns to its mindless default as soon as those three objectives are cleared.

The game’s otherwise forgettable final mission reveals a predictable but interesting twist, and its final shot sets up an immediate sequel. As unsatisfying as it is, I was left thinking that this dud of an ending offers the perfect chance to right the ship.

Battlefield 6 will likely be the only Battlefield game we get for a long while. It’s a much-requested reset after years of the franchise missing the mark. A lot of work has gone into creating the infrastructure for user-generated content, meaning there will be years’ worth of new stuff to keep players engaged, while the upcoming battle royale mode will appeal to those who don’t gel with the traditional team-based experience. With the next few years spoken for, it would be a shame for this wet fart of a campaign to represent the series for a half-decade. So why not use this cliffhanger as an excuse to make an expansion and give the game the campaign it deserves?

Battlefield 6’s missions never matched the grandeur of its flashy cutscenes. Battlefield Studios

A single-player expansion doesn’t need the base game’s expensive-looking cutscenes. Instead, I’d want to see Battlefield Studios put all of its focus on making missions that continue what “Operation Ember Strike” began. Imagine a campaign that finds a 60-40 split between open-ended levels and the base game’s more linear action setpieces (preferably ones that haven’t been done before).

Completely overhaul the campaign structure. Cut any mission that forces me to follow a guy for minutes at a time. Instead, give me massive environments, a series of objectives, and multiple ways to accomplish them. Let me decide what equipment I want to use. Smarten up the enemy AI so it’s more aware of its surroundings. Incorporate my squadmates and their individual roles beyond a simple revive mechanic. Make me use the same wits and tactics players must have in multiplayer.

As for the linear levels, I want more vehicle-based missions. Battlefield 6’s lack of a proper boat, helicopter, or fighter jet mission is glaring, considering the more memorable missions from the series' past are the ones that take place in the air. And to make it worthwhile for those who can’t quit squading up in multiplayer, why not make this expansion co-op? It’s a feature that feels missing, considering you always have three squadmates with you in the base campaign. Working together with friends could act as a proving ground for team cohesion in multiplayer.

Squadmates are always present in Battlefield 6’s single-player offering, so adding co-op is an obvious move. Battlefield Studios

These kinds of big-budget shooters rarely commit to single-player DLC, instead focusing on content for battle passes. But there’s good reason to break the mold here. Battlefield 6 deserves a better single-player mode, especially when every other part of the package is firing on all cylinders.

Battlefield 6 has been a huge success for Battlefield Studios and Electronic Arts. The game is one of 2025’s biggest hits, having sold seven million copies in five days, according to Game Industry. Season 1 of multiplayer will kick off on October 28, and many more will follow. Fan and developer alike are committed to the long haul here. Why not commit to fixing the game’s only flaw?

Battlefield 6 is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.