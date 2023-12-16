The Ultimate Guide to Multiplayer Mode in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a rousing solo gameplay experience, but as the old Snoop Dogg lyric goes: “It ain't no fun if the homies can't have none.” And have some they shall! You and your homies can get in on Baldur’s Gate 3’s co-op mode. Here are some quintessential questions (and answers!) about Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer

How to set up multiplayer in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to starting a multiplayer campaign in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Select “Multiplayer” in the main menu. Select “Create” and open a Multiplayer lobby. Change the option for who can join your lobby to “Friends Only” or “Public.” Invite your friends/wait for online players to join up. Launch the game.

How many people can co-op play in Baldur’s Gate 3 multiplayer mode?

Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow two to four players to play together. In multiplayer, players can stick together or wander alone into battle or NPC conversations. The game automatically sets certain intimate moments to private but you can remove that setting if you’re so inclined by navigating to the “User Options” tab in the options tab and toggling on the “Share Private Moments” option.

Fair warning: The caveat to Baldur’s Gate 3’s multiplayer is progression saves will only be accessible to the host player’s computer/console. Any misadventures you and your compatriots get into are confined to that specific game session. If your friend can’t join a session, their created character will still be a playable party member. You can dismiss co-op party members by visiting Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward and sending them away.

We’re just three awesome origin characters... and Gale! Larian Studios

Can you split-screen multiplayer mode in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes! However, local split-screen play will limit you to two players.

Is there cross-platform multiplayer in Baldur’s Gate 3?

As of the time of writing, there is no cross-platform co-op play in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, in a September interview with Eurogamer, Larian Studios' publishing director Michael Douse confirmed cross-platform co-op play is “in the roadmap” though there’s no hard release date window for it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.