The opening moments of Baldur’s Gate 3 unapologetically throw you headfirst into one dire situation after the next. Your protagonist is kidnapped on a Mindflayer’s ship, has a tadpole parasite forcibly placed behind their eye, and now has to battle a swarm of imps while said ship is on a collision course with the unforgiving earth below. Luckily, you aren’t going through this nightmare alone. you’ve got the chance to fight your way out of this hellscape with fellow kidnapees Lae’zel and Shadowheart. While Lae’zel is already free from her pod-shaped prison, Shadowheart requires additional assistance to free her from her Nautiloid tank. Here’s how you free her.

How to free Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

Unfortunately, tinkering with the console by her tank won’t free Shadowheart from her confines. As much as it might pain you to leave Shadowheart by her lonesome, you must do exactly that to liberate her. Don’t worry, you’ll only be gone a minute in the adjacent room before you return. In the farthest corner of the next room, you’ll find a Thrall corpse with an Eldritch Rune in its inventory. Loot that corpse. Why? Well, the Eldritch Rune suspiciously placed in that Thrall’s pocket-less corpse can unlock the controls next to Shadowheart’s pod.

If you’re cold, she’s cold. Let her out. Larian Studios

Although the Narrator will place doubt into your mind over whether the Rune will free Shadowheart or microwave the unfortunate captive in the adjacent room (should you haphazardly press around their pod), don’t fret. That NPC doesn’t have the plot armor-esque luxury of being on the cover art of the game like Shadowheart. Unless your dice roll is wildly unlucky (save scum if need be!), you should be able to free her lickity split by placing your hand on the console and willing it open with the rune.

Et voilà, Shadowheart — God’s favorite princess — is free from her pod.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.