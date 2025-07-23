Assassin’s Creed Shadows was one of the year’s earliest hits when it released in March, and it has continued its success into the summer, according to publisher Ubisoft. Now, it seems like the open-world RPG is ready to make its debut on Nintendo’s new console imminently.

During a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, Ubisoft revealed that its historical RPG set in feudal Japan has reached an impressive 5 million players since launch. While that doesn’t give us a picture of how many copies sold, as the figure includes people who accessed the game via Ubisoft’s subscription service, it does give us an idea of how the game has grown over the last five months.

Two days after Shadows launched, Ubisoft announced that it had reached 2 million players, becoming the second most successful debut for a game in the series’ 18-year history. It is only surpassed by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launch title that released at the height of lockdowns.

During that conference call, as reported first by IGN, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and CFO Frederick Duguet shared the company’s broader plans for the fiscal year with investors, including some pretty blatant teases for a Switch 2 port of Shadows.

Early on in the call, Duguet told investors that the company has “a couple of other titles will be announced at a later stage.” Later on in the call, when responding to an investor question, Duguet said that “beyond the announced releases” the company has a Switch 2 game that will launch by spring of 2026.

Guillemot seemingly narrowed down what that mystery release would be when answering another analyst question about Assassin’s Creed Shadows specifically.

“We have an expansion that is coming in before the end of the quarter, and we have also some new versions that will come on other machines,” Guillemot said of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Considering the game is available on everything from Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and PC, that doesn’t leave a whole lot of options for where these new versions could exist.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows doesn’t seem likely to run comparably on older hardware, so the two Ubisoft execs must be referring to the Switch 2. Ubisoft

Another investor immediately followed up with a question about Guillemot’s comment, asking directly if Switch 2 was the platform they were referring to. Duguet responded without shutting down the possibility, only narrowing what game the CEO was talking about.

“We just announced that Star Wars Outlaws will come on Switch 2, but we haven't said which other games will come on the console for that coming year,” he said. “So more to say in the coming months.”

There is a possibility that the duo is referencing a port to mobile platforms, as Assassin’s Creed has a long history of appearing on cellphones and tablets. They can also be referring to porting the game onto older platforms like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as has become a common tradition this generation. The game is Steam Deck Verified, which means it can probably run on older consoles with a few concessions to the current-gen version.

However, a Switch 2 version just makes sense. The console is brand new, has sold well, and people are looking for new titles to play on the machine. Porting over one of the year’s most popular and well-received games is as sure a shot at success as there has ever been.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows would be a perfect Switch 2 game. It’s a huge world to explore with tons of activities to do and loot to discover, and that's before considering the 40-hour critical path. As Cyberpunk 2077 has already shown, big RPGs are perfect for portable consoles, as the ability to pick them up and put them down at a moment’s notice makes them infinitely more approachable.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we see an announcement by the end of the summer. Coinciding this release with the Claws of Awaji expansion set for September would be great timing.

Ubisoft owes a lot to the success of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. After Star Wars Outlaws didn’t meet expectations, XDefiant failed to make a mark in the free-to-play market, and several misguided attempts to make NFT games a thing again, the company desperately needed a hit. Luckily for them, delaying Shadows paid off big time.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Mac.