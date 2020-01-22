5 numbers that explain Nintendo's enviable position in 2020

2020 looks to be a banner year for the games industry, with two brand-new consoles: the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. As competitors entice gamers with promises of 8K gaming and solid state drives, look for Nintendo to quietly expand its dominance with the Switch, with stellar IP and a more powerful Pro console rumored to hit stores this summer.

Here's a quick look at some of the need-to-know numbers that explain Nintendo's enviable position in 2020.