It’s officially the era of "stream everything," and you probably have the backlog of content you’ve been meaning to watch. While streaming services are the best way to get your favorite TV shows, sports games, and entertainment from anywhere, it can be difficult to navigate which services are worth subscribing to, and which aren’t. Things can get extra confusing when a streaming service is affiliated with a mega-network. For example, you may be wondering: If I already get ESPN on cable, should I also subscribe to ESPN+?

As pro streamers, we know how to do the research, discover our options, and ensure we get the best deal possible, which is bundling ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+, giving you instant access to a ton of sports, plus a whole bunch of other content, for just $12.99 a month.

1. Your Favorite Sports in Real-Time

Fans who love watching the action unfold in real-time will be delighted to know that thousands of live sporting events are also streamed on ESPN+. Most major sports (like baseball and hockey) are well represented, while soccer (both international and Major League Soccer) and college basketball games get lots of “air” time, too.

2. Unprecedented Access To MMA Fight Nights

Fans of MMA can stop doling out cash every time they want to see a Fight Night, because ESPN+ offers unprecedented access to all things UFC—which, if you know anything about the UFC, is a Big Freaking Deal. Your subscription gives you access to Pay-Per-View (PPV) events, Fight Nights, archives of the UFC’s greatest fights, fan favorite series, and more.

3. Exclusive ESPN+ Originals & Award-Winning Documentaries

Every sports fan knows the unparalleled excitement of watching a game unfold in real-time—but being a fan is about so much more than what unfolds on the court, field, or track. ESPN+ includes exclusive original series from the top names in sports including Peyton’s Places, NBA Rooks, Alex Morgan: The Equalizer, and more. Subscribers will also get the complete 30 for 30 library, so you can watch the award-winning series that revolutionized the sports documentary and get an in-depth look at some of the most iconic and controversial events in sports history.

4. Niche Sport Coverage For Superfans

Most major networks give a lot of love to sports like football and basketball, but ESPN+ caters to fans of niche sports, too. From Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), to boxing, rugby, lacrosse, field hockey, and even squash, the variety is unreal. Superfans will get the coverage they crave, and subscribers will never get bored of watching the same sport over and over again.

5. Tools To Dominate Your Fantasy League

If you’re as dedicated to your fantasy league as you are to your day job, ESPN+ offers next-level fantasy tools that’ll help you climb to the top of the ranks. Features include Lineup Optimizer, Free Agent Recommendation, Auction Value Generator, and expert analysis from Matthew Berry on The Fantasy Show.

6. The Ability To Stream From Anywhere

You can access ESPN+ through the ESPN app, or on ESPN.com in your browser, meaning you can tune in from your mobile device, tablet, or smart TV. Basically anywhere you have internet access, you’re in!

7. It’s Only $5/Month

Just $5 a month will get you thousands of live events, exclusive original series, fantasy football tools, and more—all in HD. For an even better deal, opt for the bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ in one package for $12.99 a month.

