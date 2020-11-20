It’s been a rough year for all of us, to say the least. To alleviate the (comparatively minor) stress of holiday shopping, we've sifted through some of the best Black Friday deals from Walmart to help you find thoughtful, easy gifts for everyone on your list. This year, Walmart has already kicked off a series of weekly deals on high-ticket tech items like gaming consoles, TVs, and wearables, along with smaller-scale gifts like warm slippers and Instax cameras that make for perfect stocking-stuffers.
While you won't want to wait until the last minute, there are plenty of items for friends and family that are eligible for free shipping and curbside pick-up.
Don't forget to treat yourself to a few new goodies, too. We know you’ve earned it.
On Sale Now
Get 'em while they're hot.
If you have an older relative who loves updates from your life but isn’t the greatest at navigating the internet, a digital picture frame is a great solution. Update the frame from anywhere with your phone so your loved one can keep up with what you’re doing without contending with the computer.
Some More Noteworthy Gift Ideas
Not on sale (yet), but totally worth it.
We’ve all gotten to know our couches and the contents of our streaming services quite well this year, so why not make the home viewing experience the best it can be? This Roku projector will upgrade your date nights in, with a maximum picture size that can fill a whole wall at a stunningly low price.
Those who already own Bluetooth speakers know how life-changing these products are — suddenly, you can hear your favorite music via portable sound rather than over a lo-fi laptop speaker. This affordable option is a good introduction to the Bluetooth lifestyle for your friends and family who have yet to be converted.