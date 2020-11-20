It’s been a rough year for all of us, to say the least. To alleviate the (comparatively minor) stress of holiday shopping, we've sifted through some of the best Black Friday deals from Walmart to help you find thoughtful, easy gifts for everyone on your list. This year, Walmart has already kicked off a series of weekly deals on high-ticket tech items like gaming consoles, TVs, and wearables, along with smaller-scale gifts like warm slippers and Instax cameras that make for perfect stocking-stuffers.

While you won't want to wait until the last minute, there are plenty of items for friends and family that are eligible for free shipping and curbside pick-up.

Don't forget to treat yourself to a few new goodies, too. We know you’ve earned it.

On Sale Now

Get 'em while they're hot.

Some More Noteworthy Gift Ideas

Not on sale (yet), but totally worth it.