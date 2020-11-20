Shopping

Walmart's Best Black Friday Deals Are Happening Right Now

It’s been a rough year for all of us, to say the least. To alleviate the (comparatively minor) stress of holiday shopping, we've sifted through some of the best Black Friday deals from Walmart to help you find thoughtful, easy gifts for everyone on your list. This year, Walmart has already kicked off a series of weekly deals on high-ticket tech items like gaming consoles, TVs, and wearables, along with smaller-scale gifts like warm slippers and Instax cameras that make for perfect stocking-stuffers.

While you won't want to wait until the last minute, there are plenty of items for friends and family that are eligible for free shipping and curbside pick-up.

Don't forget to treat yourself to a few new goodies, too. We know you’ve earned it.

On Sale Now

Get 'em while they're hot.

The One II With Phono
Klipsch

Ok, so your friend already has a Bluetooth speaker, and you want to help them take their wireless music appreciation to the next level. This classy, mid-century modern-inspired speaker with walnut finishes is a killer, and Klipsch’s audio quality is second to none.

C6 Bluetooth Turntable
Crosley

Want a turntable that stays put? This Crosley Bluetooth-enabled model is a nice step up for those who are getting serious about their vinyl collections.

Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant
Lenovo

A perfect starter tablet for anyone in your life who wants a reliable portable device.

20-Volt Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit
HART

For many DIYers out there, tools are the ultimate luxury item. Make that person smile with this incredibly affordable four-piece set.

Wi-Fi FRAMEO APP Control Digital Cloud Picture Frame
Sylvania

If you have an older relative who loves updates from your life but isn’t the greatest at navigating the internet, a digital picture frame is a great solution. Update the frame from anywhere with your phone so your loved one can keep up with what you’re doing without contending with the computer.

A21 Smart Color Light Bulb
Merkury Innovations

The club is dead for now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun in the safety of your home. This WiFi-enabled LED bulb will liven up your next solo dance party.

True Wireless Earphones, White
onn.

Who among us has not lost our wireless headphones more times than we can count? Chances are someone in your life needs a new pair.

Some More Noteworthy Gift Ideas

Not on sale (yet), but totally worth it.

720P HD Home Theater Projector
RCA

We’ve all gotten to know our couches and the contents of our streaming services quite well this year, so why not make the home viewing experience the best it can be? This Roku projector will upgrade your date nights in, with a maximum picture size that can fill a whole wall at a stunningly low price.

Jacket H20 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Altec Lansing

Those who already own Bluetooth speakers know how life-changing these products are — suddenly, you can hear your favorite music via portable sound rather than over a lo-fi laptop speaker. This affordable option is a good introduction to the Bluetooth lifestyle for your friends and family who have yet to be converted.

Portable Retro Extra Large 9-Can Mini Fridge
Frigidaire

Is there anyone who doesn’t want an adorable, pastel-colored, vintage-style mini-fridge (for only $25)?

Cruiser Deluxe Stereo Turntable
Crosley

It’s hard to believe this stylish retro turntable is only $45. Plus, it’s portable and Bluetooth-enabled.

Instax Mini 7s Lavender Bundle
Fujifilm

Everyone loves an Instax sticker camera: your 12-year-old sister, your college roommate, and maybe even your mom. Stock up on several.

Flip-Tite Canister 10 Pack Set with Scoop and Labels
Better Homes & Gardens

How satisfying is it to have all your grains and herbs neatly packed away in transparent jars? Give this canister set to your friends and find out.

Mountain Clog Slippers with Memory Foam
Dearfoams

We’ve got a long winter ahead of us, so we recommend getting as comfortable as possible with these cozy and durable clogs for indoors or outdoors.

Men's Fleece Pajama Pant
Fruit of the Loom

Come on: these look cozy as hell.

