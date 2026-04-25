Who is the Punisher?

That’s a question Marvel will try to answer with next month’s Disney+ special Punisher: One Last Kill, as vigilante Frank Castle is reluctantly called back into action for the umpteenth time. But it’s also a question Marvel has been trying to answer since Frank was introduced as a foil to Spider-Man in 1974.

An outlier both then and now for his use of unrestrained violence against all manner of criminal, the Punisher has had a wildly inconsistent run through a half-century of American pop culture. At his best, he’s been a vessel for exploring the nature of vigilantism and the trauma of war. At his worst, he’s been an empty logo for racists and thugs to repurpose for their own ends. And at his averagest, he’s been a guy who shoots a lot of guys, then goes home and feels sad.

“Justice... with a vengeance” — Actual tagline.

It’s been difficult to fit the grim antihero into the squeaky clean MCU, where violence is weightless and even our loneliest heroes are full of quips. That wasn’t a problem 35 years ago, when The Punisher hit Blockbuster shelves, and Marvel fans were treated to the now incongruous experience of seeing casual nudity and Stan Lee’s name together in the opening credits. Even then, though, the movie’s creators faced the same dilemma. Who is the Punisher?

Back then, the answer was apparently “a sewer-dwelling Dolph Lundgren.” An ex-cop waging a one-man crusade against Italian organized crime after the mob killed his wife and children with a car bomb meant for him, Castle has already taken out 125 mafiosos when the movie begins (which, incidentally, would make him one of history’s most prolific serial killers). But when the ruthless yakuza muscle into the mob’s territory and kidnap its leaders’ innocent children, Frank finds himself in the unusual position of feeling compelled to help his enemies.

Released to much of the world in 1989, New World Pictures’ financial difficulties kept The Punisher out of the United States until a 1991 straight-to-video release. The ‘80s were a tricky time to make a Punisher movie, as a two-decade parade of one-dimensional Dirty Harries had reduced the character to another bog-standard killer who plans to shoot crime until it stops. Hardcore fans complained that The Punisher tweaked Frank’s backstory and dropped his iconic skull logo, but looking back today, the larger issue is that it feels like it could be any ‘80s action movie, right down to the topical, stereotypical fear of the Japanese taking jobs from hard-working American criminals.

Prepare to see some serious glowering. New World Pictures

Lundgren is more wooden than the Petrified Forest, for a start, and the movie is mostly a series of sporadically entertaining slaughters. It’s not all bad; there’s some visual flair as Frank prowls an abandoned amusement park and creeps through industrial ruins, and his underworld source, the rhyming, drunken thespian Shake (Barry Otto), is an unexpected delight. The second and final directorial effort of prolific editor Mark Goldblatt, it’s a shame he didn’t get another shot with a better script.

But in the eternal tug-of-war between writers who see Frank as a hero and writers who see him as a psychopath, this Punisher pulled firmly for the former. It’s not that all of pop culture has to double as morality plays, but the least complicated approach is usually the least interesting. This is a movie that forces itself to make Frank rescuing a young boy before killing his father in front of him look anything other than sociopathic.

Still, any sleazy flick that features gun-shooting ninjas riding down an amusement park slide, a surprise grandma assassin, and a man being lured with a bottle of hooch driven around on a toy truck isn’t entirely without merit. Younger fans curious about the cinematic wilderness Marvel wandered through in the years before the MCU will find The Punisher educational, and hearing Lundgren grunt barely coherent one-liners will make you feel a little more charitable towards the weaker of Marvel’s modern efforts.

Lundgren’s Castle is put through the wringer. New World Pictures

So it turns out that the Punisher in 1989 was largely the same as what he was in 2004 and 2008: a bit of a brand-recognition to slap onto a brainless revenge fantasy. That’s fine for an isolated 90 minutes of mindless entertainment, but a bit underwhelming to look back on in a world where the character’s worldview has been co-opted by neo-Nazis, cops who don’t see what all the fuss is about when they crack a few civilian skulls, and pick-up truck drivers who will inevitably cut you off when you need to change lanes.

This tension has reached the point where the latest season of Daredevil: Born Again felt compelled to explore Frank’s toxic influence on the NYPD, but One Last Kill and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have to figure out not just who the Punisher isn’t, but who he is. The irony is that, despite having a reputation as Marvel’s gritty, adult character, Frank’s perspective is decidedly child-like: evil is just something you shoot at until it goes away. Again, that’s not to say that the Punisher needs to be replaced with a superhero who argues for systemic change, but if Marvel can’t figure out who Frank is in 2026, his on-screen portrayals will never evolve beyond middling ninja battles.

The Punisher (1989) is streaming on Disney+.