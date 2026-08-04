Rarely has a horror movie been as precisely calibrated to tap into as many universal fears as The Descent, which hit American theaters 20 years ago today. Writer-director Neil Marshall’s film, about six adventurers who find themselves lost in an uncharted cave network in North Carolina, unfolds as a relentless onslaught of phobias — of claustrophobia-inducing spaces, of the dark, of being adrift in unfamiliar terrain, of being trapped, of being hunted. “I very specifically set out to make the scariest movie I could,” said Marshall in an interview. “There was malicious intent on my part, I wanted to scare the s*** out of people.”

The ordeal is set into motion with a single lie. Having arranged for five of her friends to join her on a spelunking trip in the Appalachian Mountains, the authoritative and reckless Juno (Natalie Mendoza) doesn’t lead them to the popular tourist spot she’d promised, but into a subterranean system, where her appetite for risk and her ambition to be the first to map the network have overridden any common sense. Juno’s forced to come clean after a cave-in blocks the path back to the surface and she can no longer feign knowledge of how to proceed. Now stuck and unmoored, and knowing that any rescuers would be looking for them at the site where they were originally meant to be, the women have no choice but to keep squeezing deeper into the tight tunnels, hoping to find an alternative exit.

A brief cautionary explainer of the expedition’s risks, laid out when the women still believe they’re headed for an easier cave system — “dehydration, disorientation, claustrophobia, panic attacks, paranoia, hallucinations, visual and aural deterioration…” — does little to prepare the audience for just how harrowing the experience is. As the women wedge and crawl into the narrow tunnels and inch past crevasses, only meager illumination is provided by their headlamps. By blanketing each frame in total darkness and ensuring viewers can only see a sliver at a time, Marshall induces a visceral sense of the walls closing in, emulating the constriction and panic of being trapped.

The inability to see into the vast emptiness ahead is disorienting and dangerous. One of the women ends up at the edge of a sheer drop, and it’s only timely intervention from a friend with a different vantage point that saves her. Influenced by Deliverance (1972), The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), and The Thing (1982), Marshall builds and sustains a high-stress atmosphere as the threats pile up. Gnarly injuries are inevitable. Two miles underground and directionless, it’s only a matter of time before the flashlight batteries run out. And the eventual sight of littered bones signals the presence of a far more sinister cave occupant: carnivorous humanoid creatures that begin picking off the group members. Their frantic drive to escape quickly morphs into a desperate struggle to survive.

Not quite the bonding trip our heroes were hoping for. Pathé Distribution

Over the years, The Descent has garnered its share of high-profile fans. Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro called it an “utterly terrifying, edge-of-your-seat exercise in horror filmmaking.” Zach Cregger pointed to its use of natural light as an influence on his twisty directorial debut Barbarian (2022), another horror movie that unfolds in a dark network of underground tunnels. Swapping out The Descent’s caves for the unending expanse of a Swedish forest but retaining the stomach-churning dread of being stranded after straying from the established route, David Bruckner drew on the film for his psychological folk horror movie The Ritual (2017), which similarly follows a group of friends pushing through an endurance activity in the aftermath of a tragedy. Director David F. Sandberg also referenced it while working on his horror video game adaptation, Until Dawn (2025).

The Descent is not only an impeccably crafted survival-horror film, but also an astute portrait of immense psychological distress. The film’s title, which at first refers to the women’s initial drop into the abyss, takes on a second meaning as they maneuver forward. Undertaking this expedition just a year after the loss of her husband and daughter in a freak accident, the already fragile Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) starts to unravel further. This is a film that’s as much about bodies pushed past their breaking point as a mind that’s splintered and a friendship now rendered irreparable. And 20 years after its release, it’s lost none of its shattering power.

The Descent is available on Prime Video.