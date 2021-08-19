Gene Roddenberry: 15 surprising facts about the Star Trek creator

Boldly Go
On August 19, 2021, Gene Roddenberry would have turned 100-years-old. His most famous creation — Star Trek — is 55 years old this year. Here are a few fascinating details you might not know about the “Great Bird of the Galaxy.”
Before he pitched Star Trek, Roddenberry imagined doing a TV series set on an “airship” in Victorian times with a multicultural crew. Really!
As a member of the Los Angeles Police Department in the 1950s, Roddenberry used his experience to write scripts for cop shows on TV and the radio.