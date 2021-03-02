A new Superman movie is in the works.

A live-action reboot of Warner Bros.' Superman film franchise, the Man of Steel's newest cinematic leap comes from author and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, with Hollywood heavyweight J.J. Abrams producing. Assuming everything on the project goes fairly smoothly, the reboot could very well end up being the first standalone Superman film since director Zack Snyder's Man of Steel was released in 2013.

What lies ahead in the next Superman feature film? Here's everything to know about the project, from the movie's possible release date all the way to cast possibilities.

When is the Superman reboot’s release date?

Since the project was only just recently announced, and Coates is reportedly still writing the script for it, no official release date has been set for the Superman film reboot. Depending on how quickly development on the project moves, fans could reasonably expect to see it hit the big screen sometime in the next few years. However, it seems unlikely that the reboot will be released any sooner than 2023 or 2024.

Who is in the cast of the Superman film reboot?

DC Comics

There is no official cast for the Superman film reboot yet, as the script for the film is still being written. Early signs indicate that Henry Cavill will not be reprising the role of Superman for the film, with a Black actor expected to take on the character.

According to previous reports, Michael B. Jordan once pitched Warner Bros. his vision for the character back in 2019, and the actor has been repeatedly nominated by comic book fans online as a strong choice for the role. Could Jordan lead this Coates-penned reboot? Fans will likely have to wait quite a bit before hearing any official casting news for the project.

Is there a trailer for the Superman film reboot?

The new Superman film reboot has yet to find its director or star, so no footage for the film has been shot yet. Fans can likely expect to start seeing some footage, images, and artwork from the project whenever it officially starts production.

What's the plot of the Superman reboot?

Plot details for the Superman reboot are being kept under wraps for the time being. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the film will tell the story of a Black Superman. Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script for the film, following his acclaimed work writing Black Panther and Captain America stories for Marvel Comics.

Outside of the superhero world, Coates has received attention and praise for his non-fiction books We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy, The Beautiful Struggle, and Between the World and Me, as well as for his work writing for The Atlantic, The Village Voice, TIME, The New York Times, and several other notable publications. He published his first fictional novel, The Water Dancer, in 2019.

In a statement made to Shadow and Act, Coates expressed his excitement for the project, saying, “To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."

“There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity,” added J.J. Abrams.

Will Henry Cavill return as Superman?

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel. Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s hard to know right now what this could mean for Henry Cavill’s future as Superman. But despite the new Superman film being an apparent reboot of the franchise, there is still the potential for Cavill to continue playing the role if the DCEU continues utilizing the multiverse and alternate realities in its storytelling.