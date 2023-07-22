Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale Release Date Changed By Surprise Episode Drop
The Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds crossover happened early. Here's what that means for the rest of the season.
Nobody expects the Starfleet inquisition! Because of a surprise episode drop at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, the final episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will all air earlier than originally announced. And that means that the super-secret Season 2 SNW finale will also be bumped up by a full week. Here’s what happened at the SDCC Star Trek panel and why the early release of a big crossover episode changes the remaining episode schedule going forward.
Very mild spoilers ahead.
Lower Decks/Strange New Worlds crossover drops early
Although originally slated for release on Thursday, July 27, 2023, the seventh episode of Strange New Worlds Season 2 — “Those Old Scientists” — was screened in its entirety at the San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 22. The episode then hit Paramount+ the same day at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Yes, this means the highly anticipated crossover between Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds has been released nearly a full week ahead of schedule.
Strange New Worlds Season 2 updated release schedule
Because “Those Old Scientists” dropped earlier, this now means the release schedule for the final three episodes of Strange New Worlds Season 2 has changed. Here’s how the new schedule shakes out.
- Saturday, July 22 - Episode 7 “Those Old Scientists”
- Thursday, July 27 - Episode 8 “Under the Cloak of War”
- Thursday, August 3 - Episode 9 “Subspace Rhapsody” (The MUSICAL!)
- Thursday, August 10 - Episode 10 “Hegemony” (Season 2 Finale)
Because of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it’s unclear when Strange New Worlds Season 3 will resume production. But, as confirmed by the SDCC panel, Lower Decks Season 4 will drop new episodes starting on September 7, 2023. The new Lower Decks Season 4 trailer was also released at San Diego Comic-Con, which you can watch right here. And yes, they do 100 percent mention the Strange New Worlds crossover!