Stark? Fantastic Four Sneakily Introduced A Variant Of A Famous Marvel Hero

Taking place on Earth-828, the entirety of The Fantastic Four: First Steps is fairly isolated from the events of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t several MCU Easter eggs in the movie, including one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference at the very beginning of the film.

Right away, The Fantastic Four: First Steps seems to establish that this version of the Marvel timeline has a version of Howard Stark and Stark Industries. And we know this because a very important piece of tech that Sue relies on to set the rest of the movie in motion.

Spoilers ahead for Fantastic Four: First Steps!

Sue’s Pregnancy Test is “Stark Sure”

Sue with baby Franklin. 20th Century Studios/Marvel

Because First Steps is set in an alternate version of 1965, we’re not worried about the anachronism of Sue have a pregnancy test two years before those were really available in 1967. After all, this is a world of flying cars and slick rocket ships that can safely launch from the middle of Manhattan.

But if you look closely at Sue’s pregnancy test at the start of the movie, you’ll note that the brand of this test is “Stark Sure,” seeming to indicate that Howard Stark — Tony Stark’s father — is some kind of tech guy in this timeline, too.

Could Earth-828 have Captain America and Iron Man variants?

Howard Stark in the MCU. Marvel

It’s fairly clear throughout First Steps that the titular Fantastic Four are the only superheroes of this version of Earth. That said, if Howard Stark exists and he’s still an inventor, with tech that includes pregnancy tests (and who knows what else), then it’s possible that in the past of this world, Howard Stark was around for the creation of some version of Captain America.

Because we’re on Earth-828 in the 1960s, Captain America would be a distant memory for the culture at this point, and perhaps Cap himself (Steve Roger OR Bucky Barnes) is frozen somewhere in the ice of Earth-828. (This assumes there was a WWII on Earth-828, which might not have been the case at all.)

But if Howard Stark exists on Earth-828, and he has a son named Tony, that could suggest an alternate version of Iron Man could pop up in the future of this timeline.

Or, none of that might be the case. Because technology is so advanced in this version of Earth, Tony Stark has effectively been replaced by Reed Richards several decades earlier. And if Howard Stark is branding pregnancy tests, maybe he’s not the tech mogul he was in the MCU, either. Successful, yes, but perhaps not the visionary we’re familiar with.

In all likelihood, future Marvel movies won’t explain the alternate past or alternate future of Earth-828. The name “Stark” is a fun Easter egg in the world of First Steps, and as the MCU heads toward Doomsday, it seems unlikely we’ll see much more of this version of the Marvel timeline.

Then again, if Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom comes from Earth-828, we might be seeing more of this timeline than anyone expected.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters now.