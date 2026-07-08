In “Endgame,” the 2001 series finale of Star Trek: Voyager, Kathryn Janeway traveled back in time to an early 25th-century version she deemed undesirable. The ethical implications of this are massive, and we can’t get too mad at Janeway for this, because, in theory, that version of her no longer exists. But did Janeway wipe out anyone else from existence because she tampered with the timeline? In “Endgame,” the daughter of Tom Paris and B'elanna Torres, Miral Paris, helps Janeway get the time travel tech she needs to go back to the past. But did Janeway’s actions rob Miral Parsis of existence? Or merely erase her memories?

A new season of Star Trek Online, which takes place in the early 25th century, has just dropped. And in it, Miral Paris makes a triumphant return, which seems to suggest that this character survived Janeway’s timey-wimey tampering after all.

The latest season of Star Trek Online is called “Undiscovered” and focuses on the Doctor (Robert Picardo) and Miral (Lisa LoCicero) trying to help broker a peace deal between the Federation and the Klingons. The “Undiscovered” and promotional artwork is clearly a riff on Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, another story about the Federation trying to get cozy with the Klingon Empire.

But because Star Trek Online takes place in the 2410s — technically after the events of Picard Season 3 — much of the actual canon of the game is certainly up for debate, but also possibly moot since there’s been so much time travel in the various seasons of the game. That said, the return of Miral Paris for Star Trek Online: Undiscovered isn’t even the first time the character has made a comeback in this time period. She previously appeared in 2015’s Season 10 of Star Trek Online.

Miral and Janeway in “Endgame.” CBS/Paramount

That said, seeing her team up with the Doctor to try and broker peace with the Klingons feels much closer to her role in Voyager’s “Endgame,” in which she was helping Janeway steal time travel tech from the Klingons. Miral is, of course, of Klingon descent herself, since her mother, B'elanna Torres, is half-Klingon and half-human, and her father, Tom Paris, is human.

Undiscovered also features the return of the Gorn, who, in this version, have a design that feels like a blend of the more monstrous Gorn from Strange New Worlds, with a hint of the Gorn design from the final season of Enterprise. In any case, these Gorn are not here to play and look more formidable than ever.

Undiscovered also makes references to the Doctor’s love opera, well established in Voyager, specifically the episode “Virtuoso,” a fact which was explored again in Starfleet Academy Season 1.

Undiscovered is Season 36 of Star Trek Online and is available to play on PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.