The Strange New Worlds Season 4 Finale Jumps The Future — And Streams Sooner Than You Think

Since its launch this summer, the tagline for Strange New Worlds Season 4 has been: “Boldly go one step closer to where it all began.” And now, with the Season 4 finale, the popular Star Trek series is delivering on that promise in a bigger way than it ever has before. The 10th and final episode of SNW Season 4 is called “Tomorrow’s Enterprise,” and as the preview photos and official synopsis have revealed, this episode will jump forward in time to a point much closer to The Original Series.

Here’s a non-spoiler guide to the Strange New Worlds Season 4 finale, including the release date, streaming time, and what the plot means for the bigger picture of the show and Trek canon in general.

Strange New Worlds Season 4 finale release date

Paul Wesley as Captain James T. Kirk in the Strange New Worlds Season 4 finale. Yes, we said “Captain.” Paramount+

The Strange New Worlds Season 4 finale will hit Paramount+ on Thursday, September 24, 2026. This is the 10th and final episode this season, and will mark the last time that Strange New Worlds has 10 episodes at all. Next year, in 2027, the fifth and final season will be six episodes.

Strange New Worlds Season 4 finale streaming time

New episodes of shows that stream on Paramount+ tend to drop at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time. This means the Strange New Worlds finale will be out very soon, so avoid spoilers if you can!

Is there a trailer for Strange New Worlds Season 4 Episode 10?

Not specifically for the finale, but you can watch the Season 4 trailer below.

What is the Strange New Worlds Season 4 finale plot?

Chapel and Uhura share a moment in the Strange New Worlds Season 4 finale. But how far in the future are we? Paramount+

The official synopsis for “Tomorrow’s Enterprise” reads: “When a ripple in time damages the future Enterprise, Uhura's younger self and older self have to work together to change the altered future timeline back to normal.”

Calling one of the versions of Uhura “older” might be a little misleading, as both versions are played by Celia Rose Gooding. But just how much older? As the preview photos reveal, Uhura is rocking a hairstyle essentially identical to how Nichelle Nichols looked in the classic Star Trek. The photos also reveal Paul Wesley’s James T. Kirk wearing Captain’s stripes on his uniform, and Jess Bush’s Nurse Chapel also looking very 1960s with her uniform and hair.

Of note, one of the preview photos also shows Dr. Boyce (Brian Markinson) alongside Captain Kirk, which could indicate this time period is from a point before “Where No Man Has Gone Before” and also before episodes like “The Corbomite Maneuver” and “The Man Trap.” In other words, the future Uhura could be from a point in time of TOS that we’ve actually never seen before, either 2263 or 2264.

Is this a not-so-subtle aesthetic shift a sign of things to come from Season 5? Either way, the days of Captain Pike (Anson Mount) in the captain’s chair are, officially, numbered.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams on Paramount+.