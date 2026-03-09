28 Years Later, Star Trek Just Rebooted A Wild Doomsday Weapon

Paul Giamatti has a bomb, and he’s not afraid to use it. In Episode 9 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, “300th Night,” we learn that what the Venari Ral stole from a secret Federation laboratory in Episode 6 wasn’t just some experimental space junk. Instead, these very organized space pirates have gotten their hands on Omega particles, specifically something called “Omega 47.” And if this sounds familiar to 1990s Trek fans, it should. Starfleet Academy has brought back a deadly substance 28 years after it was first introduced in canon, and, within the series timeline, over 800 years after Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) grappled with this stuff in the Delta Quadrant.

Here’s how “300th Night” is, in a way, a sequel to the Voyager episode “The Omega Directive,” and why Star Trek hasn’t relied on this specific doomsday weapon for a very long time.

In 1998, “The Omega Directive” was a retcon

Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and Seven (Jeri Ryan) in Voyager’s “The Omega Directive.” Paramount/CBS

Though Voyager is now considered part of the classic, old-school Trek canon, in 1998, in its fourth season, Voyager was reinventing itself. This was the first full season with Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and as such, “The Omega Directive” is less about the scary particle itself and more about Seven figuring out how to be less-Borg in her outlook, as well as the nature of faith versus science. As the episode begins, the ship’s computer locks everyone out of their jobs because a top-secret order called “the Omega Directive” takes over. Because Voyager is far away from Starfleet, Janeway has to eventually spill the beans on this super-secret rule: if an omega particle is spotted, all Starfleet captains are required to drop whatever they're doing and destroy it.

Obviously, we’d never heard about this rule or Omega until this Voyager episode, but this episode retroactively establishes that the very destructive particles were developed by a Federation scientist named Ketteract. This character was never seen on screen, but based on what Janeway says, we have to assume that his disastrous experiments happened sometime in the mid-23rd century. Later, a 2001 Star Trek novel called Cloak retconned the origin of Omega into the timeline of The Original Series, revealing that Captain Kirk and the classic Enterprise dealt with Ketteract and the origins of the destructive Omega force.

Starfleet Academy continues Seven’s goal from Voyager

The crew of the USS Athena grapples with a centuries-old problem. Paramount+

In “The Omega Directive,” Seven wants to harness the power of Omega as renewable energy. But she’s also interested in it because she views it as “perfect,” a Borg-ish philosophical pursuit. Fast-forward eight centuries, and Starfleet is pursuing Omega technology because it wants renewable energy. However, just like we learned that Omega can destroy subspace in Voyager, Nus Braka (Paul Giamatti) is threatening to use Omega 47 to prevent huge parts of the galaxy from ever being able to travel at warp speed again.

In short, Omega threatens to remove the Trek from Star Trek. And though this 1998 episode of Voyager was just one of many great stories from that era, its legacy creates an existential threat for the entire galaxy. The stakes of Starfleet Academy aren’t exactly about galactic destruction, but rather, about how people can move around the galaxy at all.

Starfleet Academy and Voyager stream on Paramount+.