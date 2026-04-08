30 Years Ago, Star Trek Flipped The Script On A Winning Formula

Real Star Trek fans know that some of the show’s best episodes are set in courtrooms. The first two-parter of the franchise, “The Menagerie,” was framed entirely in a courtroom setting, while TNG bangers like “The Measure of the Man” and “The Drumhead” also took place in courtrooms (and all of The Next Generation is framed as the trial of humanity). More recently, Strange New Worlds dropped its big courtroom episode in 2023, and the 2026 finale of Starfleet Academy also ended with a trial.

Even among all that, there are a few underrated Trek courtroom dramas. Thirty years ago, during the week of April 8, Deep Space Nine released the Season 4 episode “Rules of Engagement,” an overlooked installment that subtly changed the Trek courtroom formula.

The Star Trek franchise was riding high in 1996. Voyager was in its second season, while Deep Space Nine was in its fourth. Star Trek: First Contact would be released by the end of the year, redefining Trek canon forever. Throw in all the famous episodes from 1996, like “Trials and Tribble-ations” and “Tuvix,” and it's easy to forget that DS9 was turning out innovative, character-driven hits like “Rules of Engagement.”

Chief O’Brien (Colm Meaney) in one of the episode’s many flashbacks. Paramount/CBS

This episode focuses on Worf (Michael Dorn) in a tense hearing to determine whether he unlawfully fired on a Klingon ship full of civilians. In Trek lore, Worf is still relatively new to command, and having him in the captain’s seat of the Defiant still felt like a novelty. But positing Worf as a leader helped set up his heroics in First Contact, and evolve the character beyond his TNG roots as a security guy with anger-management issues. Whereas TNG was generally content to let Worf have his Klingon warrior outbursts, the consequences of Worf having more responsibility are central to “Rules of Engagement.”

While you might think that “Rules of Engagement” was a DS9 take on the TOS classic “Court Martial,” what makes this episode unique is twofold. First, the man prosecuting Worf is a fellow Klingon, Ch'Pok (Ron Canada), and instead of showing the crew’s testimony exclusively within the courtroom, the episode has it happen within a surreal flashback framing where characters like O’Brien (Colm Meaney) and Dax (Terry Farrell) speak directly to the camera.

This framing mechanism makes for a more dynamic courtroom episode. Granted, what’s at stake isn’t as philosophical as TNG’s “The Measure of a Man,” but this episode’s pacing and style make it more fun to watch than other, similarly themed Trek episodes. Getting to witness Worf’s decisions in a fluid, dream-like Rashomon-esque split narrative makes this episode great. On some level, you know that the Klingons aren’t going to extradite Worf, because Worf is a regular character that DS9 just obtained. So the watchability and stakes are about something else: do we think Worf was wrong? Did he blow up a ship full of civilians because he got too caught up in the moment?

Worf (Michael Dorn) questions his own morals in “Rules of Engagement.” Paramount/CBS

In addition to some great performances from Avery Brooks, Meaney, and Farrell, Dorn delivers a quietly brilliant performance. It’s one thing for Worf to get a dressing-down from Picard in TNG after he slays Duras in “Reunion.” It’s something else when Worf has to look inside himself to figure out if he’s responsible for murdering innocent people, while also wondering if he’s horrible at being a Starfleet commander.

This is the greatness of Deep Space Nine in a nutshell: when Worf gets busted in TNG, you pretty much always side with Worf. In DS9, you’re not so sure. The episode also makes the audience question their assumptions about Worf’s inner life, which is impressive. For all its brilliance, Trek can sometimes relegate its characters to behaving within the boundaries of broadly defined personality traits: Odo is cranky, Kira is feisty, and so on. But when a Trek episode pushes us to think about a character’s interior life rather than their exterior actions, the feeling is closer to literary fiction than adventure-of-the-week television.

This isn’t to say “Rules of Engagement” is the greatest DS9 episode ever, or even among the greatest Worf episodes. But in the larger tapestry of pushing tropes in interesting directions, this underrated episode is certainly worth another look.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine streams on Paramount+.