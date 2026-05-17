To paraphrase an old apocryphal Mark Twain quote: If you don’t understand a Lana and Lily Wachowski movie, just wait a while. Their generation-defining Matrix trilogy aside, the Chicago-based sister duo has consistently made films — many of them funded by Matrix money — that seem destined to be misunderstood in their time and recognized for their brilliance later on. And Speed Racer, which is currently speedrunning a redemption arc 18 years after it first bombed at the box office, is the perfect example of this phenomenon.

Based on the 1960s anime and made possible by advancements in ‘00s digital effects, Speed Racer draws from an eclectic mix of influences, reimagining the big-budget blockbuster as a postmodern psychedelic odyssey featuring a chimpanzee named Chim-Chim. It’s a singular work of art, and there hasn’t been anything quite like it before or since. If you need any more justification than that — read on!

How Was Speed Racer Received Upon Its Release?

Dig that ‘00s techno on the soundtrack.

In a word, poorly. Although there were those who got it right away, the vast majority of critics didn’t enjoy the movie: Even reviewers who acknowledged the uniqueness and forward-thinking nature of the Wachowskis’ vision used words like “overwhelming” and “unwatchable” to describe the film, particularly its racing sequences. On The Colbert Report, Stephen Colbert described it thusly: “Put 80 pounds of fireworks into an industrial dryer, crawl right in there with them, turn it on and then light the fuse. It’ll give you a good idea of the visual onslaught you’ll be enduring.” Audiences weren’t ready for such an overwhelming visual experience, either, and Speed Racer failed to perform at the box office.

It was an all-around bummer of a weekend for Wachowski true believers, although there is one fun fact that makes for a great cinematic thought experiment: Speed Racer was released one week after the original Iron Man, and its failure helped lift Jon Favreau’s film — and the MCU in general — to the place of cultural prominence it enjoys today. But what if those fates had reversed, and Speed Racer became a massive hit that spawned multiple sequels and an entire Showa-era anime cinematic universe? What would the big-budget Hollywood movies of today look like, if the Wachowskis had been allowed to lead the way back in 2008?

Why Is Speed Racer Important To See Now?

Become one with the racetrack.

Rather than agonize over the what-ifs, however, fans can take comfort in the fact that cinema culture is finally catching up to Speed Racer. Over the past couple of years, critics and cinephiles have been revisiting the movie en masse, creating a wave of momentum that has successfully shifted the consensus around the movie from “misunderstood masterpiece” to just plain masterpiece, not to mention the greatest live-action anime adaptation of all time.

And it’s well deserved: Speed Racer does nothing less than radically reimagine not only racing movies, or kids’ movies, or blockbusters, but cinema in general. It does not attempt to re-create reality, but creates its own reality with its own visual language — significantly, it embraces the artificiality of the original’s 2D animation, deliberately flattening images to create a series of overlapping planes. The editing overlaps, too, layering shots and images on top of each other to create kaleidoscopic visuals that we’re much better equipped to process in the era of YouTube edits and HD video games.

The movie isn’t just a style exercise, however. The story, which pits the prodigal Speed Racer (Emile Hirsch) and his family against a greedy corporate CEO who wants to control the sport of racing, is an allegory for Lana and Lily’s Wachowski’s attempts to create art within the capitalist framework of the film industry, and teaches the importance of maintaining creative independence under pressure to compromise. Like all the Wachowskis’ films, it’s actually quite personal once you scratch its hyper-vivid surface.

What New Features does Warner Bros.’ 4K UHD Disc Have?

Like I said, visionaries.

That hyper-vivid surface makes Speed Racer an ideal candidate for a 4K upgrade, which comes to 4K UHD disc on May 19 after a limited run in IMAX theaters. Feedback so far is that Warner Bros.’ upgrade isn’t perfect — I saw the restoration in IMAX, and some of the fine details were still very soft on the big screen — but generally, the 4K is bright and clear and everything you’d want from an upgraded presentation like this. It’s leagues better than the 2008 Blu-ray, particularly with the addition of new Dolby Atmos and lossless DTS-HD 5.1 Master Audio sound mixes. Another welcome addition is that the directors’ names have been upgraded for the restoration: They are now credited as Lana and Lily Wachowski, rather than their deadnames.

Warner Bros.’ new 4K UHD disc—which is region-free, for our international collectors— also contains a handful of special features, including the documentaries listed below. You can watch a clip (via IGN) from one of them above.

On-Disc Special Features:

4K:

Speed Racer: Wonderful World of Racing

The Amazing Racer Family

BD:

Speed Racer: Ramping Up!-

Spritle in the Big Leagues – Tour the Movie Set with Paulie Litt

Speed Racer: Supercharged! – Meet the Drivers of the WRL; Explore the Film’s Incredible Cars and Unbelievable Racetracks

Speed Racer: Car-Fu Cinema –A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Revolutionary Moviemaking Process

Speed Racer will be available on 4K UHD disc beginning May 19.