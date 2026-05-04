Shadow Lord Season 2 Has to Answer This One Huge Star Wars Canon Question

The finale of Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord has arrived, and in addition to reintroducing perhaps the most famous Star Wars character of all time, this episode has basically left the series with a cliffhanger for Season 2 to resolve. Is Shadow Lord playing a long game here? Could we see certain characters introduced in this series reappear in a totally different form in upcoming iterations of the franchise?

Here’s what Shadow Lord Season 2 has to address to make Star Wars canon make sense, and why maybe, just maybe, there’s a bigger plan at work here.

Spoilers ahead.

Devon’s future is clouded in mystery. Lucasfilm

Star Wars loves to tell us a new story about characters whose fates are already sealed. Starting with the prequel films a quarter-century ago, sticking new tales of the faraway galaxy between the two trilogies has become, very often, the standard mode for a huge amount of new Star Wars. From Andor, to Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Batch, and Rebels, there are basically countless hours of Star Wars TV canon that take place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The tension for long-time fans is somewhat obvious: If a new character is introduced in one of these stories, then suddenly, we have to wonder what happened to that person later. Call this the Ahsoka conundrum: At the start of The Clone Wars series, fans had to accept that nobody spoke about Ahsoka in Episode III, suggesting that something, possibly fatal, happened to her.

While Ahsoka’s fate has, more or less, been explained and explored — well beyond the timeline of the post-prequel era — another former Jedi apprentice now has an uncertain future. In the final moments of the Shadow Lord Sesaon 1 finale, “The Dark Lord,” former Jedi apprentice Devon Izara. After Devon loses Master Daki to Vader’s lightsaber, she finds the rage inside of her that pushes her closer to becoming Maul’s new student. To be clear, Maul is not a true Sith anymore and would never really want to be. But he does see an opportunity to take Devon’s abilities and turn her into a powerful enforcer for his operations.

Obviously, Shadow Lord Seson 2 will explore this budding Dark Side partnership. But considering we know what happens to Maul in the Rebels era, we now have to ask: What will happen to Devon?

Shadow Lord Season 2 Needs More Devon

Devon vs. Maul in Shadow Lord. As of the end of Season 1, they are close allies. Lucasfilm

Because Devon’s training under Maul will be a big part of Shadow Lord Season 2, it also stands to reason that Devon’s role in Maul’s syndicate could help answer the biggest question about this character: Why have we never heard of her before this?

The short answer could be the simplest: Devon will not make it out of Shadow Lord Season 2 alive. But the Star Wars franchise also has the chance to do something even more interesting. If Devon survives beyond Shadow Lord Season 2, it stands to reason we could see an older version of the character in future live-action Star Wars projects, including Ahoska Season 2. Hell, could an adult Devon appear as a crime lord wielding a red lightsaber in the upcoming film, The Mandalorian and Grogu? Is Lucasfilm that organized? (Recall: Rey’s Force-healing power in The Rise of Skywalker was debuted by Baby Yoda first, in The Mandalorian Season 1 back in 2019.)

But no matter what Dave Filoni and company have planned for Devon, her future is clearly something that Shadow Lord Season 2 will have to unpack. Having Devon get murdered by some Hutt bounty hunter would be the easy way out. But with all the time that Shadow Lord invested in this character, that outcome seems very unlikely.

Shadow Lord Season 2 Release Date

Shadow Lord Season 2 has been confirmed by series star Sam Witwer and Lucasfilm. There’s no exact release date yet, but sometime in 2027 seems very likely.

Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord streams on Disney+.