Today, when science fiction and fantasy fans mention the name Jeffrey Combs, they almost certainly think of the Star Trek universe. In that world, Combs is an alien with a thousand faces, having starred in multiple roles throughout the franchise, with seemingly no end. And yet, before all of that, back on October 18, 1985, Combs was the lead in a fantastic, and enduringly funny horror movie called Re-Animator, which, unlike his various Trek appearances that would later define his career, completely showed his unique face, and put him not as a supporting character, but the undeniable star.

While much can be said as to why Re-Animator remains a not-quite-kitsch classic horror flick, the simple truth of the film is that it could not work with any other actor in the lead role. Combs was born to play this part, and by starring in Re-Animator, he brought his unsettling and hilarious talents to the entire world.

Based on the 1922 H.P. Lovecraft short story “Herbert West–Reanimator,” the film Re-Animator tells the story of the eponymous Herbert West (Combs), a medical student who concocts a serum that can bring corpses back to life. The film, directed by Stuart Gordon, presented those re-animated as zombies, but funnily enough, the 1922 Lovecraft story was one of the first literary examples of what we think of as zombies, ever.

So, although the film version of Re-Animator might seem shlockily derivative of zombie tropes, in a sense, Re-Animator is the original zombie story, since the basis of the story predates most zombie movies. That said, Lovecraft didn’t invent zombies, per se. The concept dates back to Haitian folklore. But the ravenous, stereotypical behavior of Western zombies is connected to Lovecraft.

What does this mean for Re-Animator? Well, while many zombie films or stories about the undead often carry a referential self-awareness, Combs’ performance as Herbert West never feels like a spoof. The movie has a sense of humor and some totally gross moments that you can’t believe were filmed, as a joke or otherwise. But because Combs imbues West with a kind of intense seriousness, the movie never falls flat into complete parody. While walking this fine line can certainly be attributed to the talents of director Gordon, it's Combs who keeps it all together. If you have a horror movie in which a disembodied head (David Gale) also has a lustful sexual appetite, you kind of need some sort of anchor; otherwise, the whole thing is borderline unwatchable.

Is Re-Animator mostly about this kind of thing? Yes and no. Re-Animated Prods/Empire/Kobal/Shutterstock

As West, Combs alternates between being frustrated with all the ghouls around and fixated on his obsessions. He never really comes across as a mad scientist per se, but rather just a really nerdy guy discussing things he’s very, very interested in. For those who saw Re-Animator in the 1990s, after it was already a cult classic, there’s something in Combs’ performance that recalls that one guy you knew from the comic book shop or gaming store. He’s ready to pontificate at a moment’s notice about some obscure topic, but he’s equally ready to quietly judge all the simpletons around him. In other words, Combs’ Re-Animator performance is the ultimate jaded nerd, a guy who is both withdrawn, insecure, and paradoxically overconfident.

At the time, critics certainly noticed that Combs was the MVP of Re-Animator. The LA Times pointed out in 1985 that the “big noise” of the movie is “Combs, a small, compact man of terrific intensity and concentration.” This sentiment was echoed by Paul Attanasio of The Washington Post, who wrote that “West is a figure of fun, but Combs doesn't spoof him.”

Today, we live in a modern renaissance of self-aware horror movies, partly thanks to studios like A24, Neon, and Blumhouse. But in 1985, Re-Animator had no similar arty, prestige studio backing. Instead, it was produced by Empire International, a studio mostly known today for creating other ‘80s genre films like Troll (1986) and Trancers (1984). But, unlike those somewhat mixed films, Re-Animator is remembered for its intentionality, wit, and original use of body horror. Saying the movie set a new standard wouldn’t be quite right, because the truth is, there is no movie like Re-Animator. And we should hope it stays that way.

Re-Animator is streaming on Tubi. You can buy an Arrow Video Blu-ray version below.