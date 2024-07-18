Amid intense lightsaber clashes, two massive cameos, and several big twists, it’s easy to overlook some of the more subtle work in The Acolyte’s season finale. And yet, in the larger scope of the Star Wars saga, one quiet scene elucidated the shift between the Jedi of this High Republic era and the Jedi in The Phantom Menace.

Superficially, the Jedi in The Acolyte seem to behave very similarly to the Jedi in the prequels, but there’s one big difference. These Jedi aren’t taking orders from anyone. Before The Acolyte was released, showrunner Leslye Headland pointed out that one of the motivations in making the show was to unpack the logistics of the Jedi. In an Empire interview before the show launched, she said: “I was very interested in, how did the Jedi get to where they are in Phantom Menace? You’re definitely getting a sense that, with the Jedi, the writing may be on the wall.”

Now, in The Acolyte finale, one scene tackles that exact issue, and it has nothing to do with Force powers, but instead, public perception.

Spoilers for The Acolyte season finale ahead!

Senator Rayencourt Confronts Vernestra

Lucasfilm

Although his name was briefly mentioned in the sixth episode, as everything falls apart in episode eight, we actually see Senator Rayencourt face off with Vernestra, pushing his idea that the Jedi have to essentially be audited by an outside and independent source. And what he says is pretty riveting:

“I think the Jedi are a massive system of unchecked power, posing as a religion, a delusional cult that claims to control the uncontrollable.”

When Vernestra tries to say that the Jedi don’t pretend to control the entire Force, Rayencourt retorts that he’s more worried about the Jedi’s arrogance that they can control their emotions. “It’s only a matter of time before one of you snaps.”

This comment obviously predicts Anakin Skywalker’s downfall in Revenge of the Sith and puts a pretty fine point on the Jedi’s obsession with tamping down emotions, and how that pressure can lead to tragedy. But, beyond the prophetic (or just practical) assessment of the Jedi’s basic problem — that any one of them could go rogue and destroy the galaxy — Rayencourt’s actions set up a bigger shift, one which goes a long way in explaining The Phantom Menace and the rest of the prequels.

Why the Jedi work for the Republic

Vernestra and Yoda in the final shot of 'The Acolyte.' Lucasfilm

Throughout the entire series, right up to the final shot of Episode 8, Vernestra, Sol and others manage to keep the mysteries around the slain Jedi and the activities on Brendok a secret from the Republic and even the High Council. But all of this sneaking around seems to have had the opposite intention. Instead of keeping things quiet, the Senate was informed anyway (albeit with a revised version of the truth) and, in the final shot, Vernestra is seen meeting with Yoda, who, presumably, is on the High Council at this point in time.

So, what does it all mean? Well, if we fast-forward 100 years later, the Jedi are literally working for the Republic and getting sent on missions by the Supreme Chancellor, even if those missions are basically just trade disputes. In The Phantom Menace, it's clear the Jedi answer to their own High Council but also to the Senate. This is not how business is done in The Acolyte. In a sense, Rayencourt is correct to call the Jedi’s business in The Acolyte “unchecked power.”

This moment, when the Senate creates an oversight of the Jedi paves the way for the status quo of the prequels. In Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan’s time, you go to the High Council right away with anything weird. You follow the orders of the Republic, even when you don’t agree with those orders. And above all, make it clear you work for the people, not for an ancient religion. Of course, The Clone Wars era is replete with conspiracies and cover-ups, but what The Acolyte finale shows us is how we got there. The high point of the Jedi in the High Republic is clearly at an end.

The Acolyte streams on Disney+.